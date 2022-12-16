Christina on the Coast is now airing on HGTV, and we take a look at her new husband Josh Hall’s professional journey to becoming a realtor.

Christina Hall is a well-known American real estate investor and reality star. She was previously featured on the show Flip or Flop alongside her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

As her popularity and mainstream fame grew, in 2019, Christina became the star of her own show – Christina on the Coast. In just four years, the HGTV show’s popularity has drastically grown.

However, a lot has changed in Christina’s personal life too. Following her divorce from Tarek, she has been married twice – the latest of which was to her new husband, Josh.

Christina Hall’s new husband Josh is a realtor who was a police officer

Christina’s third husband, Josh, used to be a police officer, but he is now a licensed realtor specializing in the Greater Austin and surrounding Hill area.

He is currently working with The Foundry Group. His bio on the company’s website reveals that his family moved around a lot when he was young due to his father’s military assignments.

When the family was living in Southern California, Josh realized his passion for helping others. He joined the police force at age 21 and had a 16-year-long career.

However, an injury forced him to leave his old career and pick up a new one in real estate. He has now partnered with The Foundry Group.

Josh and Christina Hall’s net worths revealed

Popular Net Worth notes that Josh is worth approximately $3 million.

His new wife Christina, on the other hand, is worth a whopping $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

The outlet notes that Christina rose to fame after her ex-husband, Tarek, asked a friend to film them flipping a house from start to finish.

The tape later landed in the hands of executives who officially signed them to HGTV in 2012.

Christina has been married twice before

Christina is a mum of three. She has been married thrice.

Her first marriage was with HGTV star and real estate investor, Tarek El Moussa. The pair were married between 2009 and 2018. The exes share two kids – daughter Taylor El Moussa (12) and Brayden El Moussa (7).

The HGTV star’s second marriage was with English television presenter, Ant Anstead, from 2018-2021. They share a son – Hudson London Anstead, who is three in 2022.

Christina then began dating Josh. People Magazine notes that she revealed meeting him in the spring of 2021. The couple tied the knot in April this year.

WATCH CHRISTINA ON THE COAST EVERY THURSDAY AT 8/7C ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know