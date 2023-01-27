Christina on The Coast has moved to the country and so has her ‘work husband’ James Bender. Christina in The Country premiered its first season on HGTV in 2023, and interior designer James is one of the cast members returning for the spin-off.

The new show centers on Christina’s new chapter in life as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at a Tennessee farm.

We take a closer look into Christina’s ‘work husband’ James and his role in Christina In The Country.

Christina on The Coast wasn’t James’ first TV appearance

As per James Bender’s IMBD, he first appeared on our screens on the HGTV show House Hunters Renovation.

He joined Christina on The Coast as an interior designer in season 3 back in 2021 and has now joined her for the first season of Christina in The Country.

Just like James, Christina was also no stranger to the small screen before landing her own hit show. She previously starred on the show Flip or Flop with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, who is now married to Selling Sunset star Heather El Moussa.

James on Christina in The Country

James is helping Christina live the full country life experience in the new HGTV show, and the latest episode saw him convincing her and her new husband Josh Hall to go line-dancing.

“You need to learn how to line dance,” James told the couple before Christina asked if she could take a shot of tequila first.

After the questionable line-dancing performance, Christina said she’s definitely going to stick to designing homes. Although, James did really well so there may be a new side hustle for him!

James Bender on Instagram

James can be found on Instagram @jamescbender. At the time of writing, he has 14.4k followers on the platform.

His bio reads: “Interior Designer / Television Producer Work-Husband to @thechristinahall

#christinaonthecoast #christinainthecountry #HGTV.”

The Interior Designer posts a range of content on the platform, from his family life to behind-the-scenes snaps of Christina on The Coast and in The Country.

