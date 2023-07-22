Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall has some fans concerned over her autoimmune disease in 2023. HGTV viewers are curious about the star’s health. However, she appears to be taking her health and wellness very seriously these days with red light therapy and cold plunges a part of her routine.

After many years on home renovation shows, Christina’s fans have seen her go through all kinds of ups and downs in life. She went through a custody battle with her ex-husband and youngest child. And, she’s also dealt with a variety of health flare-ups in her time and was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Christina on the Coast’s autoimmune disease

Christina Hall has been remarkably open about her health struggles over the years for someone in the public eye.

The HGTV star explained via social media in 2021 that she had been experiencing “extreme stomach pain” since 2016.

Christina was previously diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune condition, writes House Beautiful.

Following her stomach pain in 2021, doctors performed an endoscopy and gastrointestinal testing for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO).

She said on Instagram: “With autoimmune, anxiety can cause major flare ups,” adding that the main thing area affected was her digestion and gut health.

HGTV star ‘detoxes’ her body

In December 2022, Christina provided her Instagram followers with an update on her heath.

She shared a video of herself laying on a PEMF mat with a photon LED light therapy device on her face.

She wrote in the post‘s caption: “I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related.

“Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I’m curious on all the ladies take on this. Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue. I test positive for ANA. I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free.”

The HGTV star added that she had her “under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well.”

Christina said that at the time she was “working on detoxing and positive mind set,” to improve her health.

Christina’s shows are renewed in 2023

In January 2023, Christina took to Instagram to share some of her wellness hacks.

She wrote that she rides her Peloton bike first thing. She then goes in her sauna and opts for red light therapy. Lastly, Christina spends three minutes in a cold plunge as part of her Saturday morning routine.

Christina’s health is only set to be boosted by some good news that came her way in 2023.

The HGTV star had both of her shows, Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country renewed. The 40-year-old took to the ‘gram to say “it’s gonna be another busy year.”

