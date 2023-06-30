Christina On The Coast’s friend Cassie Zebisch has been there from the start. They lived together and went through the highs and lows of college as college sweetheart besties. So, who is Cassie and what’s her Instagram?

Cassie Zebisch stars on the HGTV show, Christina On The Coast. She’s actually a successful businesswoman in her own right, and “always knew” she’d work with Christina Hall when they’d progress with their careers. Looking at Cassie’s Instagram, it’s clear that the best friend duo are closer than ever, and have both embraced motherhood.

Credit: HGTV

Christina On The Coast’s friend Cassie

Cassie Zebisch has starred on Christina On The Coast for years, as Christina Hall’s friend. Christina even renovated her childhood home in Anaheim Hills, California, on the show’s very first episode!

On top of running a business, Cassie is expecting her second child with her husband and professional chef James Schienle and is a godmother to Christina’s third child. James proposed to Cassie in March 2020.

Cassie and James tied the knot on March 6, 2021. Shortly after the wedding, the couple welcomed their first child. During season 4, Cassie surprised Christina by telling her she’s pregnant and wants her to assist with the gender reveal.

Inside Cassie Zebisch’s Instagram

Cassie has a verified on Instagram with over 50K followers. She’s certainly built up a fandom from her Christina On The Coast presence and often shares insights into her busy life as a mom, wife, and businesswoman.

Christina often shows support for her bestie on social media, writing underneath the below image: “My grandparents need to see this … so cute ❤️.” So, the two are extremely close to each other’s families!

The sports and entertainment PR worker proudly writes in her Instagram bio: “Living the life I always dreamed of…and it all started with double sinks and a lot of faith ✨.”

Christina and Cassie lived together

Christina Hall’s friend Cassie, who is also her publicist, has always supported the HGTV host. The two went to junior high, high school, and college together. Cassie told Distractify, “We always knew we would work together.”

Cassie, the founder of the PR company CMZPR, has always been close to Christina. She told House Beautiful: “I saw a meme today that said, ‘A friend knocks on your door, but a best friend walks in and eats your food, and that’s us.”

After Christina’s renovation of Cassie’s home, she said, “Christina made my dreams come true.” And shooting for HGTV together has become completely natural for the pair, alongside big moments like attending each other’s weddings!

WATCH CHRISTINA ON THE COAST ON HGTV EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM