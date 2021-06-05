Who is Dan Vickery on Frozen in Time? Partner and age of co-host!











The first season of Frozen in Time on HGTV is getting well underway, where Dan Vickery and Maureen McCormick overhaul homes.

Designer Dan brings the structure up to date, while Maureen decorates with decade-specific pieces to give the homes a refreshed look.

Although Dan showcases his skills to help families, couples and individuals turn around their homes, some fans are wondering what his own life is like.

So, who is Dan Vickery on Frozen in Time? Does he have a partner? We got to know more about the host, from his age to his career background.

Who is Dan Vickery?

Dan is a designer and host of HGTV’s Frozen in Time, from Oregon.

He went to the University of Oregon where he received an Accredited Bachelor of Architecture, before working in the Portland Metro Area.

The HGTV star worked there for a local real estate developer and designed over 20 homes before moving to Los Angeles, California, in 2009.

He was in the first season of HGTV Design Star All Stars in 2012, after being the Runner-Up and fan favorite of HGTV Design Star season four in 2009.

Then in 2013, Dan co-hosted the TLC special Honey Do, and later appeared on the Today Show and Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda.

Dan also hosted Kid-Sized Design on HGTV’s website after becoming a Fan Favorite in 2009, and has appeared on several news programs.

Dan Vickery: Age

Dan is currently 43 years old

The designer celebrates his birthday on June 4 – the same date that Frozen in Time on HGTV launches!

He was recently seen on the W Network as the Host of Love It Or List It: Vacation Homes and on Bravo’s Best Room Wins.

Throughout his years, he has worked hard, which led to forming a design business based in the Los Angeles area.

His focus is residential and commercial design including architecture and interior design services.

Who is Dan Vickery’s partner?

Daniel Sullivan

Dan’s partner describes himself as a travel addict, and as a “Slytherin who wishes he was a Gryffindor” on his Instagram page.

The HGTV host and his boyfriend have been together for over three years, and celebrate their anniversary on September 17th.

They often go on road trips together, visit national parks and go biking.

Their favourite spot appears to be Yosemite Falls in California, where they have several pictures adventuring with each other.

