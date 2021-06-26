HGTV: Who is Dan Vickery's spouse? Frozen in Time host's married life explored











HGTV is currently airing the first season of its brand new show Frozen in Time. The series features hosts Dan Vickery and Maureen McCormick as they overhaul houses.

Both Dan and Maureen showcase their skills to help families, couples, as well as individuals, turn around their homes. However, although we are only 8 episodes into the first season many fans are already having the hots for the handsome host Dan.

Hence many are keen to know more about the HGTV hosts personal life.

SEE: Making It: Peek inside NBC show’s filming location

Who is Dan Vickery’s spouse?

Sadly for many fans, the 44-year-old Home Designer is not single. He is married to Daniel Sullivan.

At the moment not much is know about Frozen in Time season 1’s star Dan’s husband, but his Instagram reveals that he is a travel addict. Daniel’s Instagram handle is teeming with swoon-worthy travel photos featuring both him and Dan. The pair has travelled to far and distant locations like Iceland and New Zealand.

Daniel is also a huge Harry Potter fan, his Instagram bio reads, ” A Slytherin who wishes he was a Gryffindor.”

Siesta Key (Season 4) Trailer | MTV

Not much is known about Daniel’s occupation at the moment.

HGTV host’s married life explored

The pair has been together for over 9 years, and been married for over 3.

On February 26, the HGTV star’s partner posted a stunning picture featuring the two standing and kissing in a stunning location. The caption read, “Happy 9️⃣ years boo thang. I’ve been yours for almost 1/3 of my life which makes me young and you old.”

The duo posted a ton of their wedding pictures and videos on their Instagram back in 2017.

TRENDING: Love Island 2021: Inside Toby Aromolaran’s football career

What is Frozen in Time about?

The brand new HGTV show revolves around designer Dan and The Brady Bunch’s Maureen. The duo work together on projects that involve overhauling homes stuck that seem to be stuck a time warp.

Dan is responsible to structure the home and make it up to date while Maureen decorates it with decade-specific pieces that bring about a refreshed look in the home.

This isn’t Dan’s first time on HGTV. The star was featured in the first season of Design Star All-Stars in 2012. He was the runner-Up that season. He was also featured on Design Star season four back in 2009.

Maureen on the other hand has also starred on the network’s A Very Brady Renovation.

WATCH FROZEN IN TIME ON HGTV EVERY FRIDAY AT 9/8C