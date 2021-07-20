What is Darren Criss' net worth in 2021? Inside Celebrity IOU star's salary!











Darren Criss is one of several stars who have turned to HGTV show Celebrity IOU for help. You may be wondering what his net worth is.

With brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott beside him, Darren decided to say thanks to manager Ricky by giving him a home renovation.

This season, stars such as Kevin Hart and Kris Jenner, have already surprised their good friends by doing the same.

As the HGTV home reno show gets well underway, viewers may be wondering how much money celebrities – like Darren Criss – have to spend.

CELEBRITY IOU: Who is Roger? Meet LeAnn Rimes’ friend on Insta!

LeAnn Rimes Surprises Longtime Friend With Property Brothers in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Sneak Peek BridTV 3002 LeAnn Rimes Surprises Longtime Friend With Property Brothers in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Sneak Peek 815996 815996 center 22403

Darren Criss on Celebrity IOU

Darren doesn’t just renovate his best friend-turned-manager’s home, but he sings a tune for us during the Celebrity IOU episode.

Ricky has sacrificed his time away from his wife and children to work for him, and so the actor and singer wanted to show his gratitude.

Darren, Drew, and Jonathan Scott create designs to transform Ricky’s back garden, before getting down to work with hammers and tiles.

They create an office in his backyard, as well as a garden update.

As reported by PEOPLE, Criss said:

I think the dream for anybody in any profession is to be able to work with your friends. Ricky has devoted an unfathomable amount of time—more time than I believe I deserve—away from his wife and his kid to make my dreams come true. This is a small token of all my appreciation for everything he’s done.

What is Darren Criss’ net worth in 2021?

$5 million

Darren’s net worth in 2021 is higher than it has been in recent years.

The actor, singer-songwriter, musician and, composer is a founding member and co-owner of the theater company StarKid Productions.

Due to his successful work in the entertainment industry, he has accumulated a significant wealth for himself.

Earlier in January, Darren had a net worth of $3.5 million.

Nice surprise seeing the smiling face of @DarrenCriss during my HGTV viewing this morning. Looking forward to this episode of #CelebrityIOU @RockerRick @PropertyBrother 💜😎 pic.twitter.com/V354c5V8vp — Marcia Hazlett 💜 (@geemarcia) July 18, 2021

RENOVATION ISLAND: Is Bryan Baeumler German? Discover roots

Darren Criss’ house and salary

One main portion of Darren’s earnings is thought to come from acting, writing and composing songs.

He starred as Raymond Ainsley in Netflix’s Hollywood in 2020, part of Ryan Murphy’s $300 million deal with Netflix to create shows for five years.

It is likely that Darren’s pay check for starring on the first season is fairly significant, following work on Glee and American Horror Story: Hotel.

He also won a Golden Globe and Emmy for his acting role on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story!

In terms of the star’s $3 million house, it is filled with colourful character and art – oh, and six pianos – and is situated in the Hollywood Hills.

He moved there with his wife Mia Sweir in March 2020, after selling a 1950s bungalow for $1.8 million.

WATCH CELEBRITY IOU ON DISCOVERY NOW OR ON HGTV EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK