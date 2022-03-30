











Husband and wife duo Jenny and Dave Marrs have officially opened the doors of their bed and breakfast hotel. We saw them buy and renovate the Welcome Inn on HGTV, and now fans can stay there for themselves.

Their dream project has finally come to fruition, following months of tireless hard work on the 1800s property. With their hearts set on turning the place into a bed and breakfast since the start… they’ve only gone and done it.

Usually, we see the TV couple fixing up homes for clients and making them Fabulous. However, this time they’ve worked on a personal project and were even able to show former residents of the home around the home.

So, let’s get down to the important stuff. How can you stay at Dave and Jenny’s Welcome Inn? We’ve got the details, costs and amenities all down to a T, and all that’s left to do is book a stay there.

Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn

The 1870s home was far from perfect when Dave and Jenny first made a purchase. Filled with bees and seriously out-dated, the married couple knew they had some serious work to do – which would take many months.

Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn is currently airing on screens every Tuesday night on HGTV, which consist of four episodes in total. The property was originally built by the King family in the 1870’s on a 160-acre working farm.

The restoration itself took just under a year and was a massive undertaking. They faced extensive rot in the floors and walls, termite damage, and hundreds of thousands of bees living within the exterior columns.

Dave and Jenny also had to bring the house up-to-date with electrical and plumbing, and a functioning kitchen. The character of the property was kept throughout, with some new modern touches!

HGTV fans can book a stay soon

Those hoping to see the Welcome Inn for themselves can do from May 2022 onwards. Dave and Jenny will soon be accepting reservations through their Airbnb listing, following the big reveal on April 5th 2022.

Stays will then begin from May 4th, which will allow fans to book the entire house for a two night minimum stay. The Welcome Inn website details that the home includes a living room, bedrooms, dining room and kitchen.

Add to that the uniqueness of its bourbon room with leather chairs, wine cellar with enough seating for ten around a large tasting table, and a smokehouse (with an outdoor grill).

HGTV fans wanting to stay will have to bare in mind that bookings can only start on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

What does the Welcome Inn offer?

The Welcome Inn bed and breakfast, based in Rogers, Arkansas, can accommodate up to eight people in three comfortable bedrooms each with en suite bathroom. Plus, there’s an Apple TV 4K in the living room!

With WiFi, board and outdoor games, air conditioning (heating and cooling), outdoor security cameras, laundry facilities and a first aid kit, customers are pretty covered when it comes to their safety – and of course, fun.

Perfect for a family, the first floor bedroom has a king size bed and bathroom with fully open shower, while the second floor bedroom comes with a Queen size bed and bathroom with shower.

There’s also another second floor family bedroom with a king size bed, as well as a set of twin bunk beds and bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower.

