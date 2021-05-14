HGTV: What is David Bromstad's ethnicity? Fans wonder if host is Asian











HGTV host David Bromstad is fronting My Lottery Dream Home. Since the new season began to air, fans have wondered what his ethnicity is.

Clients are shown three luxury properties – which usually look postcard picture-perfect – by David, who helps them find their dream places to live.

He may be attempting to transform their lives, but some fans appear to be just as interested in David’s background, such as whether he is Asian.

So, what is David Bromstad’s ethnicity? Is he Asian? Let’s find out more about his roots and where the host grew up.

David (YouTube)

What is David Bromstad’s ethnicity?

David is of mixed ethnicity

His mother is of Swedish and German descent, and his father is of Norwegian descent.

There has been speculation that David could be Asian, but he doesn’t have any immediate Asian or Eurasian ancestry.

David, who is known as a host, designer and television personality, is thought to be of American nationality.

Where did David Bromstad grow up?

David was born in Cokato, Minnesota

He grew up attending Wayzata High School in Minnesota.

Having always been interested in art and design, he made a decision to pursue a career as a Disney animator while he was there.

He then attended the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida.

David hasn’t strayed too far from where he studied his craft, as he recently moved from Miami Beach to Orlando.

Who are David Bromstad’s parents?

Diane Marlys Bromstad Krueger and Richard Harold David Bromstad

David is the youngest of four children under Diane, 77, and Richard, 78, who currently live in The Villages in Florida.

The host’s father Richard is full Norwegian, while his mother Diane is half Swedish and half German.

His siblings are Dean Richard, Dynelle Renee and Dyonne Rachael.

The HGTV host appears to be close to his mom, who he made a few hundred chocolate chip cookies for on Mother’s Day, as those are her favourite.

