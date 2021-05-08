Does David Bromstad have a partner? Inside My Lottery Dream Home host's love life!











David Bromstad is back to host the upcoming new season of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home. When it comes to love, who is his partner?

He is the host behind the glamorous series, as he shows overnight millionaires three luxurious properties on each episode.

Taking clients from average homes to expensive properties, 10-acre properties, and nine-bedroom mansions are no secret during the series.

David may help others discover their dreams, but the question is, what’s going on in his own life? Does he have a partner? Find out below…

Screenshot: David Helps This $5 Million Winner To Find A Rustic Lakefront Vacation Home | My Lottery Dream Home, HGTV UK YouTube

Who is David Bromstad?

David is a HGTV artist, designer and host of My Lottery Dream Home.

With an estimated net worth of $3 million, he rose to prominence after he won Design Stars in 2006, when he entered the world of television.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

He bagged shows on HGTV and continued to show people his renovation skills, knowing his interest lied in interior design and renovation.

David has also worked as a Disney animator. His time in the company also influenced his business idea Bromstad Studio.

The company focused on renovating rooms and allowing children to experience fantasy within the four walls of their bedroom.

He then ventured into TV hosting after being offered several roles by HGTV.

I have to recommend My Lottery Dream Home if you need a wholesome half-hour show. David Bromstad the host is an actual sweetheart angel and they cast the sweetest people. I thought it would be gross lottery winnings spending but it's not at all that. — Cassie Niespodziewanski (@chasspod) May 1, 2021

100 DAY DREAM HOME: Who are Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt?

Does David Bromstad have a partner?

No, it looks like David does not currently have a partner

David is not married, either. At the moment, he appears to be single. But he did post a picture with an unnamed man he referred to as his “BF” in 2016.

David has often shared pictures with his boyfriends on social media.

Currently, his Instagram is filled with pictures of himself or snippets from the show. Last year, David shared a picture celebrating his 47th birthday.

Posting a shirtless snap, David wrote:

Omg I’m so old today! 47. But u know what? I love it. I’m just that much closer to retiring. But I’ll never retire from loving on u. That will be my forever full-time gig and I’m honored to hold it. Happy Birthday to me! Love all your faces!

Judging by his Instagram, it looks like David is enjoying the single life and living his life to the absolute fullest.

NO DEMO RENO: Who is Tony Taveras? Instagram, family and career!

David Bromstad: Love life explored

David was formerly in a relationship with a mystery man, who he shared pictures with on social media in 2016, but never revealed their name.

It looks like they have split, as there are no further pictures that can be publicly found of them on his Instagram profile.

But before his former relationship, he was quite open when it came to love. After revealing he is gay in 2012, he went public with Jeffrey Glasko.

He said that he had been dating Jeffrey for eight years at the time, having first met him at a singles party in Orlando.

Then in 2015, David and Jeffrey – who was a SWAT team leader for the Miami Police Department at the time – split up. He has kept a picture of them up on his social media, though.

WATCH MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME ON HGTV EVERY FRIDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK