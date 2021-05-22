Has David Bromstad had plastic surgery? Speculation about My Lottery Dream Home host!











David Bromstad usually fronts HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home. Along the way, fans have wondered if he has ever had plastic surgery done.

The host has been subject to speculation about surgery, ever since he became well-known on the platform as a result of his design work.

As he shows lottery winners their dream properties on the series, viewers have began questioning his appearance, and whether he’s had surgery.

So, has David Bromstad actually has plastic surgery? What are the rumors? Let’s explore the speculation and try to uncover the truth.

Screenshot: Couple Who Won $1M On Wedding Gift Scratch Card Look For A Vintage Home | My Lottery Dream Home, HGTV UK YouTube

David Bromstad: Surgery rumours

Rumor has it that David has had Botox injections and facial collagens.

Others think that he may have had a hair transplant, with one report stating he may have had alopecia before, and now has stronger hairs.

We already know that David has had several tattoos done, and that he seems to care about his appearance.

One fan wrote: “I just saw a picture of David Bromstad, OMG he has changed so much. He is still adorable and wonderful and hawt, and one of my favorite HGTV designers.

“But what happened to his face? I couldn’t find it under all that hair.”

Random thought of the day:



Like most people, I'd love to win a lottery jackpot. But what I'd really love is to go shopping for a dream home with David Bromstad. pic.twitter.com/3i94aqrVrR — Cheryl Etchison (@_CherylEtchison) May 4, 2021

Has David Bromstad had plastic surgery?

David may have gotten facial surgery, but this is not confirmed

According to Before And After Celeb, David’s face was not as stout as it appears now, and formerly had wrinkles and a dull skin tone.

It’s clear to see that David has a smooth skin texture, but it doesn’t appear as though this has changed in the last ten years.

In older pictures, David appears to have crows feet near his eyes when he smiles, which is far less evident now. However, this could be editing.

David has never spoken out about getting any type of plastic surgery, so it is hard to know for sure as he does not look drastically different.

Although he has been linked with undergoing plastic surgery in the past, the HGTV host does not seem to age.

Are David Bromstad’s tattoos real?

Yes, David’s tattoos are real and the HGTV star is not afraid to flaunt them.

On his Instagram handle, he often posts pictures featuring his new tattoos and openly discussed the meaning behind them.

The 47 year-old used to work as a Disney animator and his tattoos clearly show his love for Disney’s stories and characters.

For instance, David has the Cinderella Castle Tattoo tattooed on his thigh. His full sleeve on the right arm features several tattoos of Mickey Mouse.

He often posts pictures of his newly made tattoos on his Instagram and mentions the reason for getting them done, in his captions.

