Popular interior designer Hilary Farr and real estate agent David Visentin are the hosts of Love It or List It, a show on HGTV that features homeowners wanting to switch up or sell their worn-out homes.

Naturally many viewers want to know more about David, including how he landed his role on the show and what’s his net worth now that he is a reality star.

Read on as we reveal more details about the Love It or List It host.

Meet David Visentin

David Visentin, is an actor, real estate agent and presenter.

His real estate career dates back to 1997 when he started working as an agent for Country Living Realty in Ontario, working alongside his father Nick Visentin.

David was signed by Big Coat Productions after auditioning for the co-host role on Love It or List It. He landed the role after his sister urged him to try his luck.

“About a week later, my sister called me and said, ‘Hey, you’re shooting the pilot in a week,'” he told Monsters & Critics.

As a reality star, David has also made regular appearances on daytime shows such as The Marilyn Denis Show, Harry, The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Today Show.

David is married to Kristen Visentin.

David Visentin: Net worth

Estimation of $6 million.

David’s estimated net worth in 2021 is $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While he started his career as a typical real estate agent, David’s career rocketed after landing his presenting role on Love It or List It.

But when he is not shooting, David is busy selling properties which accounts for some of his additional income too.

Is David on Instagram?

Yes, David is on Instagram! He describes himself as “the dashingly handsome host of the hit show Love It or List it”.

He is not that active on the social media platform but he does have pictures with fellow star Hilary Farr, as well as behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of the HGTV renovation programme.

Give him a follow under the handle @davidvisentin1.

