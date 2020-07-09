Design at Your Door is HGTV’s new reality television series, premiering on June 11th with back-to-back episodes.

Design at Your Door is about helping families who are in need of home renovation advice. The homeowners receive a custom design layout and boxed essentials in order to turn rooms and spaces in their homes into rooms of their dreams.

Some of your favorite HGTV experts provide virtual help to the families in need with the use of Zoom. Ten HGTV stars have been cast as the experts to assist families. However, each homeowner will be unaware of which design expert they will be getting until the Zoom call begins. As you can see this show is filled with surprises.

Many fans will be happy to see their favorite HGTV star on this show, such as Grace Mitchell. For those who watch Design at Your Door, but knows little about her, here is some interesting information about Grace.

Grace Mitchell’s career

Grace Mitchell is a designer who first appeared on HGTV with her hit home renovation show called One of a Kind. It premiered on March 19th, 2019. Before getting her very own show, Grace was a language therapist. She is fluent in ASL and helped out with deaf babies.

While in college Grace majored in something else, before switching it and receiving her interior design degree. She began her design career by selling vintage furniture. She received her first client through her vintage furniture business. HGTV found her from her blog A Storied Style and her magazine contributions. They offered her a show and that’s how her HGTV career began.

Grace is married to Kent Mitchell and has four children with him. They two have been married for about 15 years and the family live in Texas.

Grace Mitchell: Net Worth

As of today it is unclear what Grace’s net worth is.

She has not spoken about her financial status to the public yet. It is safe to assume that she is making six figures the least. It’s likely that her accomplishments equal a big financial gain.

