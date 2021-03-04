Meet Design Star: Next Gen's cast for 2021 reboot - designers and judges!











HGTV’s new show Design Star: Next Gen will see eight designers go head to head in challenges, putting their skills to the test in the custom-made hub.

The contestants will fight each week to prove they are the strongest designer as the huge prize includes $50,000 in cash and their own show on the network.

Hosted by Allison Holker Boss, the show takes place in an “isolated, customized design hub” in Southern California, built especially for the show.

Find out about the eight competitors ready to go head to head on Design Star: Next Gen here.

Design Star: Next Gen cast

This season’s contestants, who will be putting their skills to the test, are:

Anthony “Tony” Allgeier (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Arianna Danielson (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Chris Goddard (Springdale, Arkansas)

Carmeon Hamilton (Memphis, Tennessee)

Eli Hariton (Denver, Colorado)

Peti Lau (Los Angeles, California)

Marisa Molinaro (Los Angeles)

Justin Q. Williams (Atlanta, Georgia)

Nailed It: Double Trouble! | Official Trailer | Netflix

Meet the Design Star 2021 judges

The brand new series of Design Star: Next Gen is hosted by Allison Holker Boss. Allison, 33, is best-known for her appearances on So You Think You Can Dance.

There will be a rotating panel of celebrity judges featured on the new series who will help determine the fate of the designers.

Jonathan Adler and Lauren Makk are two of the show’s judges for 2021.

NEW: Meet Real Housewives of Dallas’ Kameron Westcott

How to watch Design Star: Next Gen

Design Star: Next Gen airs on Wednesday nights at 9pm on HGTV.

The show is hosted by Allison Holker Boss of So You Think You Can Dance while design icons Jonathan Adler and Lauren Makk judge the competitors each week.

And of course, there will be some exciting guest judges to help Jonathan and Lauren score the contestants each week. Jasmine Roth, Jonathan Scott, and Tia Mowry, among others, will appear as special celebrity experts.

WATCH DESIGN STAR: NEXT GEN WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK