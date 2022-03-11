Despite nine stressful years Fixing Flips, Page Turner has barely aged













Page Turner’s age has become a popular discussion among Fix My Flip viewers. Despite almost a decade completely turning around properties and giving them a burst of life, she has barely developed a wrinkle.

The real estate broker and house-flipping expert is now an independent, successful woman, after she worked on HGTV’s Flip or Flop Nashville. She was documented as she renovated run-down homes with her ex DeRon Jenkins.

Now hosting solo, Page is lending her expertise to Southern California’s overwhelmed flippers in new series Fix My Flip. As she hasn’t physically aged in the slightest, we discovered how old she is and took a sneak peek into her career.

Who is Page Turner?

Page is a real estate investor and house-flipping expert, who hosts Fix My Flip on HGTV. She was formerly a co-host on Flip or Flop Nashville, but is also an executive producer for BLW Productions!

She also appeared as a guest judge in the hit series Rock the Block. In addition to being a licensed real estate broker in three states, Page is a certified personal trainer and co-owner of The JoPa Life, a fitness and clothing brand.

Nashville is where she started her career in real estate and filmed her first HGTV series, the place that she says “grew her as a woman.” Born and raised in Los Angeles originally, she was previously dating DeRon Jenkins but is now single.

Her age and family

Page’s proudest achievement by far is raising her three daughters Zaire, Qai and Quincy. She moved to Nashville aged 27, and left when she was 46, after she raised her family there and watched her girls grow into women.

As a single mom, real estate gave her the freedom to make money and spend more time with them. She said:

I’ve never missed a volleyball practice, much less a game. I graduated three strong, brilliant, beautiful black women from college. We did it together, and that’s what makes it beautiful.

She first moved to Nashville in 2000, meaning she is due to turn 49 years old (at the time of writing). She turned 48 years old in April 2021, and celebrated her Taurus birthday by dancing on the beach!

Fix My Flip: Page’s career

Page has sold millions of dollars in property and executed more than 110 successful flips. Plus, she owned a brokerage that employed up to 40 agents. Her work-hard mentality comes from two role models she’s always looked up to.

She told HGTV that her parents are the people that drive her. Page said:

My mother’s an entrepreneur. My father’s an entrepreneur. I worked for Magic Johnson for six years. I’ve always been around self-made entrepreneurs.

If she is not busy renovating homes, Page spends a lot of time enjoying the great outdoors — usually while lying on the beach or hiking local spots like Runyon Canyon.

