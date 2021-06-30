Did Mina Starsiak from Good Bones have her second baby? HGTV host pregnant in new season!











On June 29, Season 6 of Good Bones aired on HGTV and several fans have been wondering if Mina Starsiak welcomed her second baby as she appears pregnant in the latest season!

Over the years, Mina and her mother, Karen Laine have worked on several projects together. The pair have also occasionally shared their personal life with their followers. The latest season saw Mina going on with her job while being pregnant, and it did not come as a surprise that her fans were curious to know if she had already welcomed another baby.

KNOW MORE: What is 7 Little Johnstons’ Anna’s net worth?

Did Mina Starsiak have her second baby?

Yes, Mina did have her second baby. On September 16, 2020, Mina broke the news to her Instagram followers. The reality star shared a picture of herself with her newborn daughter.

In the caption, she wrote: “She’s here!!!! Charlotte Drew Hawk.” Charlotte weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. and is 19.25 inches long. Mina never revealed the gender of the baby. She did have a gender reveal party for her close-knit family and friends.

Throughout her pregnancy, the family referred to the baby as “baby Charlie.” Once she was born, they had finally revealed her name. The current season of the show is going to follow Mina’s pregnancy journey while documenting the time Charlotte was born.

FIND OUT: What happened to Kiko on Below Deck Mediterranean

Meet Karen & Mina | Good Bones Trailer | HGTV BridTV 3048 Meet Karen & Mina | Good Bones Trailer | HGTV 816689 816689 center 22403

Mina Starsiak’s personal life explored

Mina is married to Steve Hawk. The pair got married in 2016 and have two beautiful children together. For Mina, the family has always been important. In fact, it was also the inspiration behind her book Built Together.

Speaking about her book, in an interview, Mina admitted she wanted to let people know about different types of families that exist. She said: “

I just thought it was a fun take on construction, like how you build a house, everyone does it different. You start with a good foundation and then you make it pink or yellow or blue or… And the same thing with the family. Mine was definitely all hodgepodge together.”

She continued: “My step-parents, ex-step-siblings, half-siblings, people that I call aunt and uncle that are just my parents’ good friends. People my kids call aunt and uncle that are just my good friends, but that I consider part of my family. So yeah, that’s the thought.”