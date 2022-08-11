











Shea Hicks-Whitfield shared the exciting news that she is expecting a child. The announcement came as she helps Keith and Evan sell homes on Bargain Block, after the HGTV couple turn homes from basic to beautiful.

The realtor has been expecting her first baby with husband Terry Whitfield for months. With more than 18 years of real estate experience, Shea has been ever the talented TV personality, juggling pregnancy, work and filming all at once.

After filming the second season of Bargain Block while pregnant, Shea has delivered the news that we’re all waiting for. So, to answer your question, she has welcomed a tiny little newborn into the world – and he is cuter than ever!

Did Shea Hicks-Whitfield have her baby?

Yes, Shea gave birth to a son, Beau James Whitfield, on July 29th 2022. She called her son a “rainbow baby”, a name coined for a healthy baby born after losing a baby due to miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth, or neonatal death.

Weighing 7 lbs and 5 ounces just after the birth, the HGTV star shared an adorable photo of her sleeping newborn wrapped in a blanket on a fluffy blanket, with a personalised ‘Beau’ hat on his head.

Shea was seen wearing a matching dressing gown to her son’s outfit, and shared a series of photos of her son with both her and husband Terry – their first child together. Beau was born at 20.5 inches long.

How old is Bargain Block’s Shea?

Born on August 24th 1977, in Detroit, Michigan, Shea is 44 years old at the time of writing. This makes her birthday just under a month apart from her new son Beau! She celebrated her birthday in 2021 by surrounding herself in nature.

Her husband Terry E. Whitfield is said to be the same age as his wife. He also works in Detroit real estate and has served 13 years of his professional career hoping to improve the lives of Detroit’s children and youth at Team Kids 313.

The pair has received love in the comments sections from followers, including Bargain Block co-stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. “A precious pea to love,” Keith wrote on his Instagram Story.

Her relationship timeline with Terry

Shea and Terry wed in May 2015 and announced the happy news that they were expecting back in February. They combine love with work, as Terry recently got his real estate license, and has been working with Shea on Detroit homes.

Their efforts were documented in the HGTV special Bargain Block: Bargain Buys, which premiered earlier this month. The couple’s relationship actually began in 2007, meaning they have been together for 13 years!

They celebrated their seven-year anniversary in May, and had been dog parents to a sweet pup for a while before giving birth to their first child. The Shih Tzu puppy has her own Instagram, and is called Sofia Kambeano.

