Reality TV stars Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa have HGTV fans asking if they get along in 2023.

The two ladies found huge fame working in the property industry.

Christina and Heather know a thing or two about real estate and boast millions of social media followers.

They’re both starring in their own HGTV shows in 2023 after Christina and her ex-husband’s show, Flip Or Flop, came to an end in 2022.

Credit: HGTV YouTube channel

Christina married Tarek in 2009

Christina Hall (neé Haack) and Tarek El Moussa tied the knot in 2009.

The real estate couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Taylor, in 2010 and a son, Brayden, in 2015.

As well as growing their family, Christina and Tarek launched their own HGTV series, Flip Or Flop, in 2013 which ran for almost 10 years.

In 2016, the couple separated and they were officially divorced by 2018.

A year later, Tarek and Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae El Moussa went official with their relationship.

The two got married in 2021 and welcomed their first child together in January 2023.

Credit: Netflix YouTube channel

Family faced co-parenting issues

With Tarek and Christina being exes and co-workers, it could’ve been expected that the two would face some issues following their separation.

In 2021, Tarek and Christina were still working together on Flip Or Flop. Page Six confirmed that the two had a huge fight on set.

Tarek reportedly compared Christina to Heather. He later told E!’s Daily Pop: “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

Despite some ups and downs between Christina and Tarek after their split, the two appear to have worked out co-parenting well in 2023.

The couple’s son, Brayden, had to undergo an emergency appendectomy in 2022. Judging by the parents’ and step-parents’ posts on social media, the El Moussas and Halls banded together for the family.

Christina wrote that it was a “Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents…”

Heather posted that “Christina and Josh rushed Bray to the hospital.”

Do Christina and Heather get along?

In 2022 Heather Rae El Moussa appeared on Today to speak about her co-parenting relationship with Christina.

Heather said that she “felt that she was always second.”

She added that no one “made her feel that way.”

But continued that “…when your significant other had a long previous relationship and a public divorce… you always kind of think of the ex…”

Heather said that she, Christina, and Tarek had “some ups and downs.”

However, she concluded that the couples’ kids are the most important thing to them and that they always come first.

In May 2022, both Christina and Heather shared the same group photo of themselves with their other halves “co-parenting.”

Christina captioned the post: “Co-parenting 101. Kids come first. Taylor’s open house. Next, on to middle school she goes. Brayden is recovering well and we are all grateful. It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace.”

It appears that Christina and Heather do get along nowadays, despite previous ups and downs.

In December 2022, Heather took to Instagram to share that The Flipping El Moussas was set to come out as well as promoting Christina’s new show Christina in the Country.