Alison Victoria returned for the second series of Windy City Rehab and viewers at home want to know more about her personal life.

The second season of Windy City Rehab returned on our screens in September this year, bringing back Alison Victoria and her talented team.

This year’s series is not just about renovation work as Alison and her ex-business partner Donovan Eckhardt are dealing with legal and financial issues.

But let’s put aside the drama for a minute and find more about Alison. Does she have a daughter? Is she married? Let’s find out.

Who is Alison Victoria?

Alison Victoria is an interior designer and the host of Windy City Rehab. She was born and bred in Chicago.

She rose to fame after her appearance on the HGTV series Kitchen Crashers where she met and worked with Donovan Eckhardt for the first time.

Alison achieved a lot since her first TV appearance – from landing her own series to opening her own business consulting firm Alison Victoria Interiors.

Does Alison Victoria have a daughter?

No, Alison doesn’t have a daughter.

Many people were confused after reports that the Windy City Rehab host has a daughter whose name is yet to be revealed, however, Alison doesn’t have any children of her own.

In response to one fan on Instagram, Alison previously explained: “She’s my niece. I don’t have any children. People write weird s**t all the time.”

Alison is a proud auntie and she shares pictures with her nephews and nieces all the time. Her Instagram shows that she is very close to her family, especially her brother and his children.

Is Alison Victoria married?

Alison was married to Luke Harding, who is an insurance agent in Chicago. The two met through a dating website and got engaged in 2013.

The couple kept their relationship private but eventually called it quits.

According to People , Alison is in a relationship with a man called Michael Marks. Alison revealed that her partner and her family have been the biggest support during the last year, and said:

“I focus on what can I do, not what I can’t do, because when you do that, you’re going to go down a very dark hole and you can’t dig yourself out.

“I haven’t allowed myself to go there. I’ve peeked, and I’m like, ‘That’s not for you. You didn’t come this far to fall down. You didn’t come this far to give up’. ”

Alison is following a person called Michael Marks @michaelmarks2 on Instagram, but his profile is private at the time of writing.

