Donovan Eckhardt's Windy City Rehab legal woes are officially over













HGTV’s Alison Victoria found fame on Kitchen Crashers in 2011. She went on to star in Windy City Rehab in 2019 and she also appears on Rock The Block. Despite the many success stories seen on Windy City Rehab, behind the scenes a lot of drama has gone down.

Donovan Eckhardt was Alison’s right-hand man on the HGTV show, but he’s no longer a cast member. So, let’s take a look at what happened to Donovan on Windy City Rehab…

Donovan and Alison Victoria met on Kitchen Crashers

Before Windy City Rehab ever existed, Alison Victoria was the host of a show called Kitchen Crashers.

Donovan was a contractor on the show and the two decided to pitch Windy City Rehab to HGTV.

Both hail from Chicago and had many mutual friends.

What happened to Donovan on Windy City Rehab?

Donovan appeared as a contractor on Windy City Rehab from 2019 to 2020.

All seemed well on the surface until the middle of season 2 when Donovan left the show after falling out with Victoria on-screen over their projects’ finances as per People.

Donovan filed a lawsuit against HGTV parent company Discovery and Windy City Rehab producers Big Table Media. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Donovan “…alleged he was falsely portrayed as the series’ villain and blamed for crimes he didn’t commit.“

Donovan Eckhardt on Windy City Rehab (Image: HGTV)

The Chicago Sun Times reported on April 15th, 2022 that Donovan’s defamation case was dismissed. The report states that he now has an “0-2 record at trying to legally wrest $2 million from the companies behind the hit HGTV show.”

An update on Donovan in 2022

Since leaving Windy City Rehab and having his defamation case dismissed, some may wonder where Donovan is today.

As per his LinkedIn page, the contactor is still running his own business, Greymark Development Group, which was been operating since 2013.

He’s still based in Chicago and writes in his Instagram bio: “Dad, Husband, Son, Brother, Family business man, with a passion for building things. Our work isn’t just business; it’s a relationship.“

Donovan has around 5.6K followers on IG @donobro. He can be seen celebrating Mother’s Day, spending time with his family, cold water dipping, renovating houses and attending weddings with his wife in 2022. Judging by IG, Donovan appears to be doing well.

