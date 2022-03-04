











Mike Jackson appears on Married to Real Estate alongside wife Egypt Sherrod. However, one important question among HGTV viewers is how old the contractor and DJ is…

Egypt has been married since 2010, to DJ Fadelf AKA Mike Jackson. Mike and Egypt are parents to three daughters. Mike has a daughter from a previous relationship and together they had Kendall in 2012 and Harper in 2019.

We already know that Egypt is currently 45 years old, but fans cannot get their heads around Mike’s age. Let’s delve into his upbringing and find out how he started mixing music at the young age of 11.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for FOX

Mike Jackson’s DJ career

Mike Jackson matches his wife’s fortune at a $6million net worth. He has accumulated most of his wealth by working as a DJ – who goes by ‘Fadelf’ – as well as a contractor, builder, model, actor, and entrepreneur.

He has been DJing since he was just 11 years old, but it didn’t just start there. He actually started off as a singer-songwriter when he was nine, and performed in a group called 4-U with his cousins.

His passion began when he mixed music at one of his mother’s gatherings. As he was unable to afford a full set, DJ Fadelf would practice his craft with one turntable and blend the few records he had with music videos on TV.

The HGTV star has since rocked crowds in Bahamas, Japan, Paris, Germany, Jamaica, Spain, Kansas, Berlin, Belgium, Switzerland, Brussels, Las Vegas, L.A, Miami, Kuwait, Chicago, Canada, Atlanta, Detroit and hometown New York.

i enjoy watching Egypt and Mike.



love this show.#MarriedToRealEstate — Turtleberry 🐢 🍓 (@turtleberry) March 4, 2022

Egypt Sherrod: Her husband’s age

DJ Mike Jackson is currently 45 years old. He celebrates his birthday on November 11th every year.

In September 2019, Mike wished his then 18-year-old daughter a happy birthday. Now 20, this shows that the Married to Real Estate star would was around 25 years old when he welcomed his first child into the world.

So it’s not even just that Egypt and Mike share close birthdays, their ages are also the same – just a few days apart! Fans have been extremely curious about his age since his MTRE appearance, due to his youthful looks.

His birthday makes him a Scorpio

Mike celebrates his birthday on November 11th each year. This usually involves heading out to party with his loved ones or DJing, but as he shares his month of birth with Egypt, they are both Scorpios.

Scorpios are said to get along very well because they understand each other’s personality traits. We can see that the couple are incredibly loved-up more than ten years into their marriage!

On Mike’s most recent birthday in November 2021, he wrote on Instagram:

On this day the good Lord said I deserved to be here. On this day I celebrate another year of gratitude and appreciation. To all my fellow Scorpios, Happy Birthday to you too!

A year earlier, he commemorated his special day by going on a date night with Egypt. He told his followers:

Two Scorpios, but it works. The Yang to my yin. In that order on purpose. #scorpioseason.

