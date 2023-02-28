False rumors alleged Love It Or List It contractor Eric Eremita after a prolonged absence from the show, but in truth he’s doing better than ever.

Love It Or List It made a splash in the home renovation reality TV scene circa 2008 and after 19 seasons, the show is going strong as a fan-favorite. And partly to blame for this resounding success is contractor Eric Eremita, whose hilarious banter with host Hilary Farr had viewers hooked since his 2014 debut.

Eremita first caught the eye of HGTV bosses that same year after flaunting his impressive construction knowledge on Brother Vs Brother as a member of Drew Scott’s team.

By 2020, Eric was promoted to become Love It Or List It‘s main contractor mid-2020 but he has been noticeably missing in recent years.

Recently, rumors emerged that Eremita had died of covid – but they are completely false. At 54, Eric is healthier than ever and is awaiting his return to the screen.

Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Love It Or List It contractor Eric Eremita has not died; he successfully defeated covid-19

Eric is alive and well in 2023; in fact, he updated fans at the end of February about his upcoming TV plans.

“I just want to say thank You to Everyone for all of your LOVE & SUPPORT!” he wrote on Instagram. “I LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU TOO!! You’re the BEST! I know you want me back and I hope to be back on your TVs real soon!! Just keep putting it out into the world!”

Although he’s no longer on Love It Or List It, Eric is working on a show called Homeboys with Conrad Layton since at least July 2020. According to Italia Living, the show is a combination of Eric’s passion for renovation and design, and his love of transforming houses into dream homes.

At the time of writing, Homeboys has yet to be picked up by a network.

The false death rumors circulated during the early months of the pandemic after Eremita fell dangerously ill with covid. He had no known preexisting conditions and began isolating immediately after contracting the virus.

Per his own updates, Eric struggled with breathing and was put on a ventilator during his almost 30-day stay at Staten Island University Hospital in New York. Eric’s body initially rejected the ventilator, he told People, but luckily his body eventually accepted the support. In total, his life was dependent on the ventilator for two weeks and thankfully he recovered just one day after doctors began sounding alarm bells.

“They’re calling me their miracle,” Eremita recalled. “No one else in the hospital that I was in that was on a ventilator walked out alive.”

Why did Eric Eremita leave Love It Or List It?

After overcoming covid, Eric developed a new appreciation for life and a drive to move on to bigger projects.

“The renovations were great. The people were great,” he praised the show that gave him his breakthrough. “But, I thought it was time for my own thing.”

Eric’s fans have been waiting for more than two years for Homeboys, but the excitement hasn’t died down.

“Can’t wait to see what you do next, but whatever it is, it’ll be awesome because you deserve nothing less!” one commented on Instagram.

A second person cheered: “HOMEBOYSTV LETS GO!!”

