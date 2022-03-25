Fix My Flip's sunny filming location is also where host Page Turner grew up













HGTV is launching a brand new home decorating series called Fix My Flip that will be hosted by real estate broker and fan favourite from Flip or Flop: Nashville, Page Turner.

Page made such an impact on audiences that she has now been offered her own show on the network and fans are loving it already. The programme shows Page as she takes over the home projects of stressed-out flippers that are in dire need of help in order to turn their homes into profitable projects.

Fans have been loving the series so far but want to know just exactly where the programme is filmed, so keep reading to find out more.

Where will Fix My Flip be filmed?

Many fans thought that the show may potentially be filmed in Nashville as that is where Page has been living, however, we were surprised o find out the programme will be set in Turner’s home state of California.

Some specific locations have already been revealed as the show premiere was set in Lake Arrowhead where the real estate broker was sent to help out a mother and daughter duo in desperate need of help.

Other locations include Eagle Rock, Koreatown, Pasadena and Santa Clarita, all locations within the Los Angeles region.

Page “still has a love for Nashville”

The page has been not only working and filming but living in Nashville for years now and the city has been a big part of her life. The reality TV star moved to the infamous city when she was 27 and stayed there until she was 46, so we can see how moving must be difficult.

Although California is her home town, Page says Nashville “grew her into the woman she is today” and explained to HGTV that:

That’s where I raised my family and watched my girls grow into these amazing women. I give a lot of that credit to Nashville and the support and stability that it gave me as a single mom and small-business owner. Page Turner, HGTV

What to expect from the new show

The show is set to be a good one with a recent press release stating:

Page taps into her deep expertise and invests her own money to help the floundering flippers fix everything from blown budgets and mismanaged schedules to uninspired upgrades and lacklustre design. Empowered by her impressive track record, Page steps in to fix flips so that everyone can make a big profit.

Aside from the official statement, Page has also teased some exciting stuff about the California based show, saying that “There are some twists and turns in this show. Because no, not everybody takes my advice! It gets dramatic. It gets deep!”

