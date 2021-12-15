Fixer to Fabulous star Dave Marrs has a very meaningful religious tattoo











HGTV star Dave Marrs, who fixes up homes alongside wife Jenny Marrs, has a tattoo which viewers are eager to find out more about. The meaning behind his ink speaks to his religion.

The recent Holiday Special of Fixer to Fabulous saw Dave remodel an animal shelter, namely Bella Vista. During the episode’s transformation, Dave’s short sleeves meant his arm tattoo was on show.

Several words appear to be inked, but the meaning behind them and exactly what his tattoo says is on fans’ minds.

HGTV: What happened to Trixie the lamb on Fixer to Fabulous?

Dave Marr’s tattoos explored

Dave doesn’t have any visible tattoos except the ink on his right arm, unless he keeps the rest covered up.

The writing on his arm is in large Hebrew letters, which is usually covered by his sleeves.

However, when he lifts his arm, it’s pretty significant and has left many viewers full of curiosity.

One fan even shared on Dave’s IG comments that they followed him just to find out what the tattoo is “all about”. There is a possibility that his hidden body may have other tattoos, too!

Photos with his legs on show do not appear to have ink on them, either.

What the Fixer to Fabulous star’s ink really says

His wife and co-host Jenny revealed in a 2017 Tweet that people keep asking about Dave’s tattoo.

She went on to add that it is the Hebrew meaning of “My Deliver”, the Psalm 18:2 passage in the bible.

The tattoo on Dave’s right arm is in Hebrew, which translates to:

The LORD is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge. He is my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. I call to the LORD, who is worthy of praise, and I am saved from my enemies. The cords of death entangled me; the torrents of destruction overwhelmed me.

Dave himself may have his own personal meaning for the tattoo, but has never spoken about it publicly.

People keep asking…Dave's tattoo is Hebrew meaning, "My Deliverer." (Psalm 18:2) — Jenny marrs (@marrs_jenny) November 18, 2017

FIXER TO FABULOUS: What is Dave Marrs’ net worth?

His relationship with religion and the USA

Dave upholds strong Christian values, much like his wife Jenny.

As someone who “absolutely loves this country” [USA], both Dave and Jenny never leave a renovated home without leaving a homemade American flag behind.

They also leave the patriotic symbol at homes because they want everyone who sees the flag to “remember those who sacrificed everything”.

Dave may be passionate about the USA, but he is also charitable to other countries.

His blueberry farm with Jenny, called The Berry Farm, was started “as a way to provide educational skills and opportunity for orphaned and at-risk teenage boys in Marondera, Zimbabwe.”

Having adopted their daughter Sylvie from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa, they also advocate for holistic orphan care for the hundreds of millions of orphaned, abandoned, and at-risk children around the globe.

WATCH FIXER TO FABULOUS TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK