Fixer Upper's shotgun house isn't for sale but you can stay overnight













The famous shotgun house on Fixer Upper isn’t on the market as some hoped: but there is some positive news. HGTV fans can stay there for a mini getaway and get a feel of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ renovation work.

Based in Waco, Texas, the property was actually on the market for almost $1 million in 2017 before a couple called Cameron and Jessie took on the reins. It is just a block from the Silos and close to Waco’s vibrant downtown scene.

Much to fan delight though, you can literally eat, sleep and rest in the vacation home, just years after the Gaines turned the original $28,000 tiny place into an expensive listing up for a HUGE profit.

Fixer Upper’s shotgun house was up for sale

The shotgun house on Fixer Upper sold for a huge profit compared to Chip and Joanna‘s initial purchase of $28,000. It was listed for $950,000 in 2017 after the 1,050-square-foot property was totally renovated.

With one bedroom and one bathroom, the sale price equates to $905 per square foot and is appraised for tax purposes at $132,010, according to a report on the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Owners Cameron and Jessica Bell see it as an investment opportunity for whoever buys it, which has been bringing in some serious dollar for them. The home was intended as a place for Cameron to stay during business trips.

However, he said in an interview that he received such an enthusiastic response on Airbnb for the times he wasn’t in town, that he now stays with his parents when he needs a place to crash!

So although the home isn’t up for sale on any websites, the couple seems open to offers on the famous HGTV home.

How to stay in shotgun house

All you have to do to book your stay at the shotgun house is head to AirBnB, search for the exact listing in Waco, Texas, and select the dates you wish to visit. The property is also available to be booked for long stays of 28 days or more!

Usually fully booked, Reality Titbit found loads of dates throughout 2022 in which fans could book a mini vacation. A short walk from the restaurants in Silos, it is considered a ‘rare find’ with its owners rated as superhosts.

Guests can stay for just one night, or for an entire month if they require. The website listing states:

This historic Waco house is in the heart of downtown, near Baylor University. The Magnolia Silos are down the street, as are countless restaurants.

The exact location of the stay is provided once a booking is confirmed, but if you have any questions, the owners usually get back to you within an hour and have a 100% response rate.

…because homes don’t have to be huge to be magnificent! Here's a throwback to when we photographed the famous Shotgun House from #fixerupper. 😍⠀ pic.twitter.com/0W6SKK1RoQ — Nested Tours (@NestedTours) October 13, 2020

Costs and features of HGTV home

Cameron and Jessica have been renting it out for $249 a night, and it has remained rented at over 90 percent occupancy. The 1920s abandoned house had been overrun with critters and was pretty much falling apart before.

However, the well-known renovation now offers space for two people, with hardwood floors and large windows that lead from the front door, past the gourmet kitchen, to cozy sleeping quarters.

With a 4.94-star review on average, there is one queen bed and one sofa bed, patio, balcony, free parking, WiFi, garden, coffee maker and a TV, to name just a few!

