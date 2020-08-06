Flip or Flop has long stood as one of HGTV’s most popular franchises. But will there be a third season of Flip or Flop Nashville?

The home renovation series is hosted by expert home flippers, who all also happen to be exes. Notably, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead, the formerly married couple who oversaw the original series.

Flip or Flop Nashville is fronted by exes DeRon Jenkins and Page Turner, who work in Tennessee and Georgia.

But has Flip or Flop Nashville been cancelled? Fans of the show were patiently awaiting the return of the series in 2020, however it has not appeared.

Has Flip or Flop Nashville been cancelled?

Unconfirmed. HGTV has not yet confirmed or denied whether Flip or Flop Nashville has been cancelled.

Given the success of the first two series, it would make sense for the network to bring back the Nashville series for a third instalment.

But the first season debuted in January 2018. It was shortly after renewed in March 2018 for a second season. The show returned for season 2 in January 2019. This turnaround would lead you to believe that Flip or Flop Nashville season 3 would have come to air by January 2020, or at least have been spoken about by the network. But the show’s renewal status is still a mystery, over a year and a half on from when the last season aired.

Flip or Flop fans demand season 3

Understandably, fans of Flip or Flop Nashville were pretty disappointed that the show did not return for season 3 in January 2020. Many are still taking to Twitter to express their disappointment with HGTV, and their fears that the show had been pulled.

In March 2020, one fan tweeted: “I WANT FLIP OR FLOP NASHVILLE BACK”

Another added in a tweet about property shows: “Flip or Flop is good too but Nashville was my favorite franchise”

When is flip or flop Nashville coming back? @hgtv — Uche®️ (@ezumaii) July 17, 2020

