Flip or Flop’s West Covina home was a step outside the duo’s comfort zone













Celebrity house flippers Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, from HGTV’s Flip or Flop, have worked on some incredible homes in their time that are usually in a similar area near the capital, but who remembers when the couple took a step outside their comfort zone and took on a project 20 miles away in West Covina?

The renovation was in a new area for the team and completely outside their comfort zone, which caused disagreements between the pair as they were uncertain of what buyers were looking for in that area. However, the move had to be made to continue expanding their business.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the iconic episode, including the renovations of the property, Christina and Tarek’s disagreements, as well as the whopping price it ended up selling for.

Tarek and Christina. Picture: Tarek & Christina Keep Fighting Over Deck Renovation! | Flip Or Flop

Tarek and Christina were like ‘Fish Out Of Water’

The episode aired on 8 August 2019 and was suitably entitled Fish Out Of Water. The property was in West Covina, California, at 2753 Brockfield Place to be specific and, when the couple arrived it was clear to see it needed some TLC.

The house was designed in the 1970s and hadn’t been renovated since it was built, meaning its interiors were old-fashioned and most appliances were almost unusable.

Although the couple had their fair share of disagreements, the property ended up looking amazing and fans couldn’t believe it was the same home. It had a modern vibe but was still cosy and homey with the pair working in natural light to make it appear brighter and bigger.

The kitchen had a stunning custom tile backsplash as well as raised panel cabinets with stunning quartz countertops. The house has of four bedrooms and three bathrooms, all with their own closet space.

The home is 1,789sqft and has been described online as the “perfect family home for people who love to entertain” as well as “easily maintainable”.

To see pictures of the stunning property, click here!

How much did the property sell for?

Understandably, due to the incredible renovations, the house was snapped up almost instantly after being put on the market. They managed to sell it on 26 April 2019 for a respectable $650,000.

This was a pretty decent price as the property itself was a whopping 9,830sqft with a huge outdoor space and stunning landscaping. The garden has a newly refurbed patio and a massive grass area for pets and kids.

West Covina is also a sought-after area in California and is an idyllic place to live for those with families as it boasts some great schools being right in the high-school district.

Christina and Tarek couldn’t stop arguing

Working every day with your partner can be stressful as it is, let alone when it comes to refurbing an entire house, so we are never too shocked when the pair have their moments.

This episode was one of the ones where they had a lot of these ‘moments’. The house was stuck in a different decade and needed a lot of work, and the stress levels made sure the renovation wasn’t a smooth one.

The couple disagreed over what tile they wanted to use for the fireplace, whether or not to get rid of the cabinets in the kitchen and much more. So much so fans were left wondering throughout the episode if the refurb would even get done. Thankfully the pair managed to come to an agreement and it ended up being one of their top successes.

