Genevieve Gorder’s ‘surgery’ distracts White House Christmas viewers











White House Christmas 2021 officially lets cameras into the President’s residence, led the way by Trading Spaces star Genevieve Gorder. No matter how dazzling the decor was, her potential surgery had HGTV fans distracted.

If you think your Christmas decorations fit the bill, you might reconsider whether those sparkly tinsel pieces were worth it when you fixate your eyes beyond the grand festive White House doors.

Although this may have been the case for some viewers, many were searching the Internet high and low to figure out why Genevieve Gorder looks dramatically different since her last TV appearance.

What plastic surgery has Genevieve Gorder had?

Genevieve Gorder has not confirmed having had any plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures.

Rumor has it that she may have gotten a nose job, despite the HGTV host not speaking out about surgery.

Some also think she may have gotten breast enhancements, and a possible face lift. But the 47-year-old naturally has dimples in her cheeks which crease when she smiles, which still appear today.

She also does not tend to have her chest on show which would likely be more prominent if she had breast implants. However the [above] picture of her at a 2018 event could suggest a potential enhancement.

The 5 ft 8 TV personality has often been questioned for any surgery, but keeps schtum about her appearance.

One part of her body she did speak out on is her secret struggle with autoimmune diseases. She has Lyme disease and Hashimoto’s, a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the thyroid.

She revealed on the Made Visible podcast that she deals with the conditions by having a gluten-free diet, cutting back on sugar and dairy, and regularly working out.

Fans discuss the HGTV host’s ‘new look’

Since as far back as 2008, fans of Genevieve have been questioning if she got surgery. Now that she’s on White House Christmas, the rumors are suddenly doing the rounds again.

On an old Disboards thread, someone wrote: “she looks different and was thinking she had something done, like maybe a nose job? I don’t know, but she does look great!”

Another said: “I actually thought she looked a lot better before. But she’s pretty either way.”

So, this ‘new look’ seems to have been the topic of her appearance for well over ten years. And since she recovered from having Covid-19, several fans have commented on her recent weight loss.

Genevieve Gorder’s older pictures explored

Despite fans getting distracted, Genevieve hasn’t changed that much. One thing that can be noted is that her nose looks much thinner and less pointy at the ends than they did in 2018 [see bottom pic].

Her nose as of late looks very thin, as if she may have gotten a nose job in the last three years.

Then in 2019, her nose does not appear to point down as much. Since then, she has kept up her youthful appearance!

It is possible that she may have gotten a nose job, but she looks pretty much the same if you take the nostrils out of the picture. Many have even commented that she looks beautiful, with or without the suspected surgery.

