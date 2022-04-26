Get to know Brian Kleinschmidt's first wife, AKA Miss America 2004













Season 3 of 100 Day Dream Home is currently airing on HGTV, where the Kleinschmidt’s make dreams come true.

The hit HGTV show is hosted by the iconic husband and wife duo, Brian and Mika. As the pair are so solid, it’s hard to imagine them without each other.

However, Mika isn’t Brian’s first wife, as he was previously married to Ericka Dunlap. Reality Titbit have explored Ericka and Brian’s relationship, where she is now and a sneak peek at her Instagram…

Who is Brian Kleinschmidt’s first wife?

Brian met his first wife Ericka at a seminar at University of Central Florida. Born on the 29th of December 1981, Ericka is just one year older than Brian.

She is an American beauty pageant titleholder, and is known for her great achievements in the industry. She was crowned Miss Florida in 2003, and was the first African American woman to take this title. In 2004 she was then crowned Miss America.

The pair were married from the years 2007-2011. During this time, they featured on The Amazing Race together, where they came in third place.

Where is Ericka now?

Since her split with Brian, a lot has happened in Ericka’s life. She is now a mother, as she gave birth to her daughter Mikelle on the 30th of October 2020.

As she keeps her personal life private, she has not revealed the name of her baby’s father, or if she has a partner in 2022.

Ericka is currently the TV host for Shoppe Talk Show, a programme where “Nothing is off the table when you are in the chair.”

If you want to keep up with the star on social media – look no further. Ericka has 9,187 followers on her account, where she shares all the latest goings-on in her busy life.

She is an extremely proud mother, so Mikelle is a regular throughout her posts. She shared a photo to celebrate her birthday, telling followers:

“Her personality is magnetic, her voice is angelic and her eyes tell a powerful story of what it means to wait on God’s perfect timing. She blesses my heart every single day.”

