Get to know HGTV’s twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb













Most people dream of working with their best friend, and for twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, this is their reality.

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are best known for hosting HGTV’s Unsellable Houses. On the show, the twins help desperate homeowners transform their homes from being lifeless to loveable with their magic touch.

From watching the pair on our screens, it’s clear that their bond is undeniable. Reality Titbit has explored more about the sister’s lives, including their marriages and children.

HGTV: Winner of Rock The Block season 3 episode one explored

Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV BridTV 3993 Breaking Bland Sneak Peek | HGTV 839711 839711 center 22403

Get to know Leslie Davis

Leslie Davis is a businesswoman and reality TV star. Alongside this, she owns Lamb and Co. with her twin sister Lyndsay. Leslie has been married to her husband Jacob for over 20 years, and they are still as loved up as ever.

Leslie and Jacob have a private relationship, and he isn’t featured on her social media much as it is mainly focused on work. The pair have three sons together, Kyler, Cash, and Cole.

The HGTV star shared on her website that she and Jacob love cheering on their sons at their sports games, and she loves getting involved in her community.

Lyndsay Lamb

Lyndsay Lamb A.K.A “the twin with bangs“, is an American designer and real estate agent. She hosts Unsellable Houses with Leslie, and the sisters work great together.

Like her sister, she is also loved up in a happy marriage. Lyndsay’s husband is called Justin, and they have a son called Miles, and a pup called Remo. She is very much a family woman and says that her husband and son are her people.

On her website, she said that her home style is a true reflection of her personality, as it is “a mixture of classic furnishings and earthy undertones that together create a warm, comfortable, and timeless vibe”.

HOME TOWN: Season 6 is finally back on HGTV

HGTV: Leslie and Lyndsay

Leslie and Lyndsay were born on the 4th of April 1981, and being identical twins, they have been inseparable ever since.

They began Lamb and Co. in 2009, and it quickly grew as they helped families buy and sell their homes. On the Lamb and Co. website, Lyndsay talked about her relationship with Leslie:

“Being a twin is like having a built-in best friend from the beginning. I never had to feel alone in school, left out, or picked last for a team. My twin sister Leslie and I have always done life together, and I would not want it any other way!”

WATCH ROCK THE BLOCK EVERY MONDAY ON HGTV AT 9 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK