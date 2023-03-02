Heather Rae El Moussa’s net worth is a hot topic now that she is starring in a brand new HGTV series in 2023.

Many fans will recognize Heather from the reality TV world as she is a cast member on Netflix‘s hit show Selling Sunset. Heather worked at The Oppenheim Group along with agents including Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, and Chrishell Stause.

As she now is set to appear in a brand new realty-related series on HGTV, let’s find out more about Heather Rae El Moussa’s net worth.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Heather Rae El Moussa joins HGTV family

After rising to fame on Netflix’s Selling Sunset in 2019, Heather Rae El Moussa is now joining the HGTV family.

The 35-year-old has ventured into the house-flipping business with her husband, Tarek.

The two are set to appear in their very own HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas which premieres on March 2.

Heather Rae El Moussa’s net worth

Heather Rae El Moussa is a real estate agent, actress, and reality TV star with an Instagram following of 3 million at the time of writing.

Prior to starring in Selling Sunset, Heather worked as a model and appeared in Playboy Magazine in 2010 as Miss February.

She landed some small acting roles during her career including The Internship and Love in the Time of Monsters.

Her net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth is estimated at $3 million.

Tarek and Heather’s net worth combined

Nowadays, Heather is married to house-flipping guru Tarek El Moussa.

The two tied the knot in October 2021 and welcomed their first child together less than two years later.

Heather and Tarek’s son, Tristan, was born in January 2023.

The Flip or Flop star is also a father to Taylor and Brayden El Moussa, his two older children from his marriage to Christina Haack.

Celebrity Net Worth writes that Tarek’s net worth is estimated at $15 million. Therefore, their combined estimated net worth sits at $18 million.

