HGTV fans are in love with the 'quirky' Bargain Block Dollhouse













After launching in 2021, Bargain Block has become a huge success on HGTV. Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are a design duo and life partners who are taking abandoned abodes in Detroit and turning them into beautiful homes. Not only are they improving the looks of the ‘blocks’ in the area, but Keith and Evan are making some great profits doing it, too. One of the show’s transofmraitons, the Bargain Block Dollhouse, particularly caught viewers’ attention in 2022.

Bargain Block season 2 dropped on Wednesday, June 8th, at 9/8c on HGTV and is also available to stream on Discovery+. The show was greenlit for a second season as the first gained more than 19 million total viewers per Discovery. Let’s take a look at the designs that Keith and Evan are creating that have got viewers hooked.

Bargain Block season 2

During Bargain Block season 2 episode 3, Keith and Evan get to work on two houses – Zen and Dollhouse.

The Zen home is renovated from an old house into a peaceful Japanese Zen cottage, however there are more hidden problems than expected. The two also buy a decrepit duplex to help boost their income.

The Zen house is featured on Keith’s Instagram page. He captioned his post: “This house was very rough, the fact that it looks like this is still sort of crazy to me. Zen and beautiful!”

Bargain Block’s Dollhouse

Keith and Evan originally bought the ‘BoHo house’, later dubbed the ‘Dollhouse’ as a rental investment.

They successfully transformed the property into a stunning abode and opted for a whole lot of pink decor.

Many HGTV fans took to Twitter to share their love for the Dollhouse. One person tweeted: “Such an elegant home office in the Doll House! The gold art piece on the wall is fabulous. And I love seeing how kids react to Keith’s design exuberance. They get it, and they love it.”

Watch the Dollhouse episode via HGTV here.

What was the Dollhouse budget?

Per Pridesource, the couple purchased the Dollhouse for $25,000 and set a reno budget of $80,000, however, they ended up spending $90,000 on the property.

Speaking of his design idea, Keith said: “…it’s going to be like a 10-year-old girl’s fantasy world inside.”

The property is 1,780 square feet, has five bedrooms and was listed for $169,000.

