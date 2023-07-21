A brand new home renovation series dropped on HGTV this Summer and fans are curious to know more about the Revealed location. Putting a new spin on the home revamping process, the show’s host is all about incorporating heritage and culture into people’s homes.

The Revealed team has 15 years of experience between them. At the heart of each design, the HGTV show’s host prioritizes culture, traditions, and the homeowner’s personal story. She’s living out her “dream job” on the show and wants to make an impact with each house she transforms.

Credit: HGTV YouTube channel

Revealed HGTV location

HGTV’s Revealed is filmed in Los Angeles, California.

The building team featured on the show often uses the hashtag #Glendora on their posts which is a city in California.

The HGTV Revealed host, Veronica Valencia Hughes, and the rest of the cast tag themselves filming in California on Instagram.

Bohler Builders Group, which is seen on the show, is based in San Gabriel Valley, California.

The show’s host is also seen promoting the show’s premiere outside Mohawk Bend in Los Angeles on Instagram.

HGTV show goes all over the world

To get inspiration for some of the home renovations on Revealed, the show’s cast often jets across the world.

Veronica headed to a temple in India for an “unforgettable experience” and later renovated the Patel family’s home in Chino Hills on the show.

Speaking on the show, Veronica said that she wants to “tell every family story by bringing their history and heritage to life.”

Meet Veronica Valencia Hughes

The host of HGTV’s Revealed is designer Veronica Valencia Hughes.

She is based between Los Angeles and New York City.

Speaking on the home renovation show, Veronica says that she “designs beyond the obvious.”

She’s Mexican-American and Native American and wants to help homeowners feel proud of their heritage.

The design expert is also a mom to her son Hunter and daughter River. She is on IG with over 18k followers at @veronicavalencia.

WATCH REVEALED ON HGTV THURSDAYS AT 8/7C