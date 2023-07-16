HGTV star Ty Pennington shared that he was intubated and spent time in the ICU this week. The Battle on the Beach host posted a photograph from a hospital bed and explained why he was admitted as well as the surgery he had to have done. After attending the Barbie The Movie premiere, Ty was hospitalized and said that he “interestingly” went from the “red carpet to the ICU.”

For many years, Ty Pennington has been known as an HGTV star. However, he first found fame on TLC and ABC home renovation shows – Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. At 58 years old, Ty is still working his magic on home transformation projects. His latest hospital visit appears to be a minor blip for the HGTV star.

Credit: HGTV YouTube channel

HGTV star intubated

Carpenter, former model and HGTV star Ty Pennington was hospitalized and intubated in July 2023.

The Battle on the Beach host explained in an Instagram post that he had an “interesting week.”

The star said that he attended the Barbie The Movie premiere on Sunday, July 9.

He then flew to Breckenridge, Colorado to film on Monday.

Then, on Tuesday morning, Ty explained that he “woke up at 4 am and could barely breathe.”

Why was the HGTV star hospitalized?

After waking up in the early hours of the morning on July 11, barely able to breathe, Ty was hospitalized.

In his Instagram post, he explained that he had a “sore throat for the last month,” which turned out to be an abscess “which had grown so large it was closing off” his airway.

He was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver, per his post.

Although Ty spent time in the hospital, he was out of there pretty quickly

The HGTV star wrote that he had surgery on Wednesday and was released on Friday.

He thanked the hospital staff for taking “great care” of him.

Ty Pennington is on the mend

After explaining why he hadn’t taken to social media to congratulate his team on their Battle on the Beach victory, Ty said that he is “okay now” and “still recovering.”

The carpenter and TV show host later shared a post about BOTB and said of his team: “It was so much fun to bounce ideas off of each other and push the creative limits. We are buddies for life.”

Following the news of Ty’s hospitalization, many of his fellow HGTV stars and friends took to the comments section to send well wishes.

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe commented: “Hey buddy sending good energy your way.”

Jenny Marrs also wrote: “Oh friend! I’m so sorry.”