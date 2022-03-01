HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home cast explored













100 Day Dream Home is back and better than ever before with a brand new season of perfect homes.

The HGTV show first began in early 2020, and it has been a hit with viewers ever since. Since then, we have seen the team build dream houses from the ground up in just 100 days or less.

Reality Titbit has explored the cast of 100 Day Dream Home, and what to expect on the current season.

100 Day Dream Home: Brian and Mika

100 Day Dream Home is hosted by husband and wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt. The pair have led the show since the start, and the work they produce together is incredible.

Brian and Mika are extremely talented, and they make sure they don’t miss a single deadline. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, the couple first met back in high school – so they really are childhood sweethearts!

Although they never became an item in school, Brian always had a soft spot for Mika. They eventually got together years after, whilst working in the fitness industry.

Other cast members explored

Although Brian and Mika are the heart and soul of 100 Day Dream Home, they are also accompanied by clients on the show who are in need of a new home.

During the first episode, the pair were joined by a couple with two young children who were looking to move to a quieter spot. Then, during last night’s episode, we met a family who was expecting their seventh child who needed Brian and Mika’s help building their dream farmhouse.

Next week, the cast will consist of a family who is eager to move to a safer space after years of evacuating from their small rental due to hurricanes.

How real is 100 Day Dream Home?

Viewers of the show have started to question whether the HGTV show is fake or not, as some believe 100 days to build a house from scratch sounds unrealistic.

Building a house in 100 days could result in poor-quality houses, but the show has shown that this doesn’t have to be the case.

As of 2022, there is no evidence to say that the show is fake. Brian has touched on his experience on the show, saying that they keep it as real as possible, by capturing everything in real-time and in real life.

