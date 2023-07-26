Alison Victoria’s home renovation show career kicked off over 10 years ago, so it’s no wonder that Windy City Rehab fans want to know more about her net worth. The HGTV star has been revamping interior spaces on Windy City Rehab since 2019. Before that, she worked on Kitchen Crashers and Hotel Impossible.

The HGTV star has been renovating other people’s homes for over a decade. Now, in 2023, Alison Victoria appears in a new spin-off series – Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home. In a three-episode special, viewers will get to see Alison totally transform her own abode.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Alison Victoria’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alison Victoria has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2023.

Although the HGTV star appears to be sitting on a stack of cash after over a decade of renovating homes, she says she’s “no rich chick,” in an interview with TV Insider.

She’s designing her “dreamiest” home in her new spin-off show, but it appears that her budget was blown out of the water.

HGTV star’s dream home

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home follows Alison as she renovates a warehouse built in 1930.

The 41-year-old had always aspired to one day own a beautiful home in Chicago after her dad used to drive her around the city as a child, reports House Beautiful.

Sitting in her “dream home,” she told TV Insider she’s now “exactly where she wants to be.”

Alison owes thousands of dollars

Despite having an estimated net worth of $3 million, Alison explains that she owes her friends a lot of money in her interview with TV Insider.

She initially had $500,000 saved to renovate her Chicago dream home. However, it wasn’t enough to get the house completed.

The bank refused to lend Alison a loan and she explained that she now owes her friends $400,000.

