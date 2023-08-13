In July 2023, HGTV fans saw the network build a real life-size Barbie Dreamhouse. A superfan bagged themselves a staycation in the one-of-a-kind home, and Ken’s Dreamhouse was also listed on Airbnb. Barbie’s and Ken’s houses are located in two different areas of the USA. So, let’s find out more about where they are and whether fans can stay in them.

Ashley Graham was host of HGTV‘s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge in 2023. She was joined by eight teams of HGTV superstar renovation pros as well as celebrity judges including Marsai Martin, Christian Siriano, and Kyle Richards. Only one of the teams could be crowned the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge winner, and one lucky fan enjoyed a spectacular staycation in the property.

Credit: HGTV YouTube channel

Is the Barbie Dreamhouse on Airbnb?

No, not anymore. The Barbie Dreamhouse was on Airbnb for a limited time in 2023.

But, the home isn’t listed on the site any longer.

In celebration of the Barbie movie’s release on July 21, two fans were invited to stay at Ken’s Malibu Dreamhouse.

The oceanside spot was opened to two lucky members of the public.

However, the listing on Airbnb reads at the time of writing: “Booking period is closed.”

Superfan stayed at the HGTV Dreamhouse

Eight teams of HGTV stars had a space to renovate during the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. It was couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt who won the show for their Barbie-themed backyard design.

Following Brian and Mika’s win, Barbie superfan Marcos Acosta also won the chance to stay at the home.

During a tour of the house, Marcos said: “It is literally every Barbie’s dream just exploded into reality.”

Winning Barbie’s Dreamhouse Challenge was a “dream come true” for Marcos. He FaceTimed Brian and Mika during his stay and said: “You guys have made the little kid in me so happy.”

HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse is for sale

While Ken’s Barbie Dreamhouse is located in Malibu, the HGTV Barbie Dreamhouse location is in Santa Clarita, California.

The address of HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse is – 15330 Michael Crest Dr, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

The stunning property was listed for sale on Zillow in July 2023 and has a price tag of over $2 million.

Since its Barbie renovations, the property has gone up in value and features a pool with two slides as well as a small basketball court.

The home sprawls 4,456 square feet and is described on its Zillow listing as “an entertainer’s dream come true.”

The listing reads: “You will be tickled pink when you discover five massive bedrooms and five baths with upgrades throughout such as brand new white oak wide plank hardwood floors from Mulligan flooring and all new light fixtures from Visual Comfort and Lightology.”