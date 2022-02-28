HGTV’s Rock The Block Season 3 contestants are better than ever













HGTV is finally bringing back one of its older shows for a third successful season, Rock The Block. The show features a handful of couples that are challenged to renovate identical homes in Charleston, South Carolina. The journey is never easy and the show is filled with challenges and obstacles along the way.

The winning duo will get major bragging rights as well as getting a street named after themselves. This season’s teams include some of the best designers and builders out there, including parters, spouses and even siblings.

If you want to know more about the upcoming season’s cast members, keep on reading.

Rock the Block. Picture: The Kitchens | Rock the Block Recap | HGTV

Meet the teams

This year we are in for a treat with the competition featuring some very successful and well-known couples. The host of the show, TY Pennington, says the new season is ‘highly diverse’ with contestants from all across America, including Detroit, Arkansas and Atlanta to name a few.

Leslie David and Lyndsey Lamb

Twin sisters and HGTV Unsellable Homes stars, Leslie and Lyndsey will be competing. The sisters are recognised for their close bond as well as their skills and have been praised for their ability to turn a regular home into something amazing.

The pair describe their connection as sisters as “naturally strong” and say their relationship as twins is “crazy but in a good way.”

Dave and Jenny Marrs

The iconic HGTV husband and wife duo, Jenny and Dave from Fixer To Fabulous will also be competing. They gained their popularity through their incredible restorations and effortless technique when fixing up homes.

They have restored over 300 homes in their town of Arkansas and fans think the couple will be in with a good chance of winning.

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas

Partners Keith and Evan have risen to stardom through the show Bargain Block and both specialise in buying homes for a cheap price in Detroit and magically transforming them into incredible homes.

Fans love the couple as they manage to make the homes look beautiful but they still also manage to sell them for a reasonable price whilst also managing to make a profit for themselves too.

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson

Married couple Egypt and Mike gained their popularity on the show Married To Real Estate where they showed audiences their in-depth understanding of home renovations. Both of the pair are strategic brokers and manage to make a decent amount of money through buying and selling homes.

They have been married now for 12 years and aside from their work-life they also have an amazing family, consisting of three children with one recent baby girl.

When does the show start?

The show will be available to watch from the 28th of February, 2022 on both HGTV and Discovery+. All you need to watch is an active subscription to either of these channels.

The episodes will then be released every Monday at 9 pm and will stay on HGTV and Discovery available for you to stream whenever.

WATCH ROCK THE BLOCK SEASON 3 TONIGHT ON HGTV AND DISCOVERY AT 9 PM

