HGTV is back with another sweepstake for people to win themselves a beautiful home. Each year the TV network chooses a city to build a unique home to give away to fans.

This year, the Urban Oasis was built in a city known as the country music capital of the world. As if that wasn’t enough of a draw, the house also comes complete with a car, too.

The Urban Oasis 2022 home is certainly eye-catching. So, let’s find out more about the HGTV property’s location.

HGTV’s Urban Oasis

The HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 home sprawls approximately 2,500 square feet.

It features three bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms per HGTV.

The house also comes complete with a studio garage, a driveway – and a car!

There’s also a cute porch to chill out and watch the world go by, as well as modern wooden doors, natural wooden floors, a powder room, a pantry, and shiny storage solutions to keep everything tidy.

Who designed the house?

The HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 home was designed by a Nashville architect named Turner Binkley and constructed by Mitchell Builders Group per HGTV.

The interior design was carried out by Brian Patrick Flynn. He’s based between Atlanta, US, and Reykjavik, Iceland, per his Instagram page.

Brian can be found on Ig @bpatrickflynn where he often shares snippets of his design skills. He took to Instagram to show off the HGTV Urban Oasis home and wrote in the caption: “A house totally inspired by the greatest of all time in music, right smack in the heart of music city.”

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 location

The Urban Oasis home is located in Nashville, Tennessee, which is known as the country music capital of the world. More specifically it is on 28th Avenue North.

The home’s decor pays homage to some. of the musical greats who recorded in Nashville.

The home’s interior designer, Brian Patrick Flynn, mentioned some of the artists who are featured in the house in his IG post: “Bob Marley. Naomi Judd. George Harrison. Brandi Carlile. Johnny Cash. Mickey Guyton. Dolly Parton. Elvis Presley. Brothers Osborne. Snoop Dogg. Willie Nelson. Kacey Musgraves. Elton John.”

Vintage instruments have also been placed in the home to give it an added musical touch. It’s located just 10 minutes away from downtown Nashville per HGTV.

