Hilary Farr amassed whopping net worth by acting while renovating homes











Hilary Farr has many feathers in her cap. She’s a designer, actress, businesswoman and TV host – but how much has all that hard work brought her? Let’s examine the Love It or List It host’s net worth.

At the age of 71, Hilary has a very impressive career to look back on.

From landing minor acting roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show to hosting the HGTV reality renovation show, Hilary’s career is bound to have been lucrative.

What is Hilary Farr’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hilary has a whopping $8 million fortune.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, the Canadian home designer is best known for hosting Love It or List It alongside David Visentin.

But she also makes money as president of her own business Hilary Farr’s Designs.

After moving to Los Angeles, California, Hilary started buying up properties and renovating them.

Around the same time, she also worked designing film and television sets while landing roles in a number of films.

Hilary’s career on screen

Hilary can be spotted in films including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, City on Fire, Legend of the Werewolf, and The Return.

She also has a string of TV credits to her name, such as The Greatest American Hero and We Got It Made.

Those two came before she started hosting Love It or List It, and after establishing herself as an expert, she’s appeared as herself on a number of talk shows and reality programs.

