Hilary Farr's mysterious TV journey from Rocky Horror to Love it or List it











Hilary Farr is best known for her transformations on property show Love it or List It. Little did fans know she was on Rocky Horror…

The designer helps families to renovate their homes, alongside co-host David Visentin, who takes on the realtor side of the HGTV series.

However, property isn’t where Hilary started her TV journey. In fact, she was a character on legendary 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

We can reveal all there is to know about her mysterious TV journey, jumping from the horror musical to home renovation shows…

Hilary Farr on Rocky Horror Show

Fans everywhere could not believe their eyes when Hilary revealed she was on popular musical The Rocky Horror Show in the 1970s.

It has been a confirmed fact since, well, it was aired in cinemas, but the Love It or List It star only made it known to her Twitter followers in 2015.

Then when Halloween 2021 took place, the fact she starred in the film began circulating among fans once again.

Although only a small appearance, Hilary got the part while living in an apartment in London – under Tim Curry.

She lived there while The Rocky Horror Picture Show was being cast, and had already appeared in a few minor roles…

Then, she was able to audition – and played the part of Betty Munroe, a character known as a cook whose wedding is shown in the first scene.

From horror to HGTV

Hilary would have been around 24 while in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The fictional character of Betty Munroe Hapschatt was later portrayed by actress Ruby Wax, in the film Shock Treatment.

Hilary spent most of the ’70s and ’80s acting, working several part-time jobs on both television shows and home renovation.

She had roles in Layout for 5 Models, Sex Farm, Never Mind the Quality, Feel the Width, and Legend of the Werewolf, to name a few.

With an interest in interior design, she became famous for the HGTV series Love it or List It in 2008 with the name Hilary Farr.

It came after she took an interest in theatre and was then introduced to interior design by helping her mother to decorate her childhood home.

The Love it or List It host’s business

Hilary is a HGTV host, but also the president of Hilary Farr’s Designs, and a regular contributor to the Huffington Post.

Her business offers all sorts of decorations for homes such as furniture, lighting, rugs, and accessories.

You can shop her products on her website, which mainly involve textiles and rugs (including almost 40 different types of fabric!).

In 2017, Farr co-founded Rules of Renovation, a real estate investment seminar series held at locations in North America for aspiring investors.

