Nate Berkus has found a ‘great love’ in Jeremiah Brent regardless of their age gap, so in the lead-up to the new season of their Home Project show, let’s find out more about the dynamic duo.

The partners already had their own show, Nate And Jeremiah By Design where they help homeowners fix their homes and relationships. The show debuted on TLC in 2017 and was later rebranded as Nate And Jeremiah: Save My House on HGTV.

However, the icons are now back and raring to go with season 2 of The Nate And Jeremiah Home Project. So, before we dive into the show let’s explore more about Berkus and Brent.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

What is Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s age difference?

Interior designer and TV host Nate Berkus and his husband Jeremiah Brent have a 13-year age difference. Nathan Jay Berkus was born on 17 September 1971. Brent was born, Jeremy Clevenger Johnson on 24 November 1984. This means that the happy couple is now 51 and 38, respectively.

They married in 2014 when Berkus was 43 and Brent was 29. The duo tied the knot at the New York Public Library a year after getting engaged. The designer knew from the first date with Jeremiah that he was going to be the man of his life, so asked for his hand in marriage just eight months after they began dating.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Celebrity Cruises

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s new season of Home Project’s

Both Nate and Jeremiah have currently been busy filming a new season of their show, The Nate And Jeremiah Home Project. The show follows Nate and Jeremiah as they help homeowners declutter and renovate their houses

The show was filmed in the state of New York which is where the couple is currently living. They share an apartment on Fifth Avenue which they used to own together many years ago. After living in Los Angeles for three years they moved back to the Big Apple and into the same apartment, they owned in Greenwich Village.

Who are Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent?

Nate was born in Orange County, California but raised in Minnesota. His love for the property sector came after working in auction houses after graduating from college. In 1995 he founded his interior design company, Nate Berkus Associates. His success in interior design led him to showcase his skills on television.

Jeremiah is also in the television industry and has been featured on the Netflix wedding series Say I Do, which began airing in 2019. He also founded his own design firm Jeremiah Brent Design in 2011, which is based in Los Angeles and New York City.

The interior design stars have now settled down and started their own family. On March 23rd, 2015, a surrogate gave birth to their daughter Poppy Brent-Berkus. They then had another child via surrogate, Oskar Michael, born on March 26th, 2018.