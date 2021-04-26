Home Town: Make the pound cake by Miss Dots - cream cheese recipe!











HGTV’s renovation show Home Town usually sees Ben and Erin Napier transform houses. But a guest impressed fans with her pound cake…

The series sees the couple renovate homes in Laurel, Mississippi, for first-time buyers, young families, and those moving near grandchildren.

Miss Dots featured the impressive cake – complete with cream cheese – on the season finale (Sunday, April 26), which left fans eager for a recipe.

So, here’s the pound cake recipe by Miss Dots – as seen on the episode which focused on Miss Cindy, and that beautiful porch swing.

Miss Dots’ pound cake recipe: Ingredients

Most of the ingredients needed for Miss Dots’ pound cake recipe will probably already be in your kitchen cupboard!

Fans loved the recipe, and wanted to make it for themselves ever since she created the cream cheese-based dessert on Home Town.

Here are the ingredients you will need:

All purpose flour – 3 cups

Sugar – 3 cups

Six eggs

Butter – 3 sticks

8 oz. cream cheese

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

@ErinRNapier @scotsmanco Loved the episode tonight. Every time you said Miss Cindy I just dreamed you were talking to me. 😊 And the story behind Miss Dot and the pound cake was priceless. You 2 are the best. ❤️#HomeTown #Mississippi #MyHomeState❤️ — CindyStriderAkins (@CindyAkinsMSU) April 26, 2021

Miss Dots’ pound cake: Recipe

Luckily for us, Miss Dots’ pound cake has not been kept a secret.

Host Erin Napier shared the popular recipe on both Instagram and Twitter, after several fans questioned her about where they could find it.

It’s pretty simple – all you have to do is the following:

Beat the ingredients together well Pour into a greased and floured bundt pan Place it into a cold oven Bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour and a half Take it out carefully, and your pound cake should be complete!

