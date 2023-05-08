Home Town Takeover is filmed in Fort Morgan, a small city with just 12,000 people. Many haven’t heard of it before and now ask, where is Fort Morgan, and how have Ben and Erin Napier transformed the place?

After the popularity of HGTV‘s Home Town, the spin-off series sees the married couple renovate and transform old houses into dream places to live, usually in areas nobody has heard of before.

Season 2 sees Ben and Erin Napier head to Fort Morgan to restore the city. City leaders planned a city rally on Main Street to announce that the town had been chosen for the popular renovation show.

Where is Home Town Takeover filmed?

Home Town Takeover is filmed in Fort Morgan, a city in Colorado. Rock The Block‘s Jenny and Dave Marrs surprise a family from West Africa who opens their doors to welcome anyone moving to work in Fort Morgan in season 2.

Fort Morgan Mayor Lyn Deal said it’s inspiring to see how people have reinvested in the community. “I call it hidden beauty. Fort Morgan has hidden beauty, and it’s in the people and the things that they do,” Deal said.

As a result of the show, the hosts have been hailed “game-changers” while one fan wrote to Erin: “Went to Fort Morgan yesterday! […]. Was fun to see some of the work that was done in person.”

Fort Morgan has 12,000 residents

Fort Morgan has just 12,000 residents. Although the city is very small, Home Town Takeover worked on 18 projects – homes, businesses, and public spaces – while filming there, which took a total of three months.

Resident and carpenter Jason Labonte ended up working on about half of the projects, as reported by Denver 7. Changes can be seen from public walkways, while many businesses on Main Street have bright exteriors and new signs.

A new display in Glenn Miller Park is thanks to the show, named for the big-band icon who went to Fort Morgan High School. Several new murals also decorate exterior walls around town.

How the Napiers and Marrs transformed Fort Morgan

Zazzy Café, a mural located on Main Street, was renovated by Ben Napier and his wife in the first episode of Hometown Takeover season 2. A client called Sarah Boon also had her home transformed by the couple.

Julie Tuttle, who owns Zazzy Café with her husband, Dallas, told Reporter Herard that she woke up Monday morning to 200 Facebook messages from people saying they saw her on TV and congratulated her on the café.

She said the show is paying off for the business as a couple from Wyoming came in after watching. Mayor Lyn Deal of Fort Morgan said she “thinks people will come out and they’ll look at the projects and […] know who we are out here.”

