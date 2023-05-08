Josh Nowell, part of the Home Town Takeover cast is a businessman, father of four, and husband to wife Emily. He actually met Ben Napier back in college before going on to launch a business together.

As Home Town Takeover season 2 gets well underway, many are wondering who Josh is, and whether he has a wife. As it turns out, both Josh and his wife are close friends and business partners with Ben and Erin Napier.

So, who is Josh on Home Town? He juggles an incredibly busy life as a co-business owner, husband, and father, and often features on the HGTV show alongside the successful married couple.

Josh Nowell on Home Town

Josh is a co-owner of Laurel Mercantile Co who helped Ben and Erin launch the store. He spends most of his working days in the shop carving wood and creating items to be sold to their customers.

In 2016, a partnership was formed between the Napiers, Nowells, and Rasberrys – including Malorie – who are three couples made up of family and long-time best friends. They used their expertise to reopen Laurel’s hometown store.

Overall, they had a combined skillset in history, design, historic preservation, organizational management, finance, and accounting, opening the store in 2016. Josh in particular can work with wood to the taste of Ben and Erin’s renovations.

Meet Josh’s wife Emily

After graduating from Ole Miss, Home Town cast member Josh met now-wife University of Southern Miss’ Emily Nowell. They had gone on a blind date and went on to spend the early years of their marriage as traveling landmen.

They became the founders of Petrolia Land Co. until Emily found out she was expecting. Josh and his wife went back to Mississippi, investing in historic real estate development in Josh’s hometown, Laurel, while restoring a historic house.

Now, the couple has four kids – two boys and two girls – and two dogs. Josh’s first solo build was their 12 ft dining room table, which took him 80 hours to make. When he’d finished, Emily was pregnant with their first child.

He met Ben Napier at college

Josh goes way back with Ben Napier and his wife Erin. He met Ben in college, and Josh has worked on builds for Home Town since the beginning when their woodshop was in the back of an old drugstore building in downtown Laurel.

He recalls his favorite build from season 5 is the cedar shelves for the Moffett House. However, Josh admits that his time in the woodshop is limited due to the responsibilities of raising four children and operating multiple businesses.

While Ben films for 12 hours a day, Josh is generally working on business operations with their partner Jim Rasberry. Before launching a business together, Josh and his wife Emily were oil and gas professionals.

WATCH HOME TOWN TAKEOVER ON HGTV ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C