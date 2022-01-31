









Mallorie Rasberry may not appear in every Home Town episode, but she is a well-known employee working for Ben and Erin Napier. We got to know the star in real life, from her Instagram to family background.

The HGTV series sees the married couple take homes from basic to beautiful, and with friend Mallorie’s help, Erin was able to juggle preparing for their daughter Mae’s arrival into the world much more easily.

She helped to sort out Erin’s freezer, and even cooked up a jambalaya for the cast members on the January 30th episode. So, what does Mallorie do for work and who is she?

Meet Home Town’s Mallorie Rasberry

Mallorie is a Laurel-based resident and family woman, who often appears on Home Town. She works at the Laurel Mercantile shop and is even a super host on vacation rental company AirBnb.

Mostly though, she is known for being Erin’s best friend and DIY assistant. Her home is also what many would consider interior heaven, so much so that her porch has featured on CBS Sunday Morning and Country Living Magazine.

Putting her DIY skills aside, Mallorie is a keen chef in the kitchen!

@ErinRNapier … my very pregnant wife is now craving that jambalaya 🤣🤣🤣 #Hometown — Shaun Davis (@superdavis78) January 16, 2022

Mallorie’s jambalaya recipe

Mallorie’s jambalaya recipe can be found in the cook book sold on the Laurel Mercantile website. It is currently sold out – most likely since the January 30th episode – but you can choose to receive an email when it is available again.

The Family Recipes & Stories (Vol 1) features her famous dish, as well as Mammaw Ouida’s homemade buttermilk biscuits, Erin’s spaghetti and meatballs and Big Ben’s chili. It costs $14.99 per book.

You can head to the link here if you wish to purchase the book and give the delicious recipe a go.

Fans everywhere have been urging Mallorie to share her recipe, but she’s keeping schtum. One viewer simply wrote: “I mean…. The best jambalaya!“, while another said: “We NEED this recipe in our lives.”

I’m #plantpowered so I didn’t make Mal’s Famous Jambalaya @ErinRNapier But I came up with this delicious version!! Watching the rerun now of the Donelle’s Makeover!! Love it!! Love Yawl!!#HomeTown @hgtv #cookinupgoodhealth pic.twitter.com/hm1z4fWui3 — Donna Green Goodman, MPH (@stillshoutin) January 30, 2022

Her job and family seem sweet as Rasberry

Mallorie is a mom to two daughters, and wife to husband Jim. With a job in finance, he also works closely with Ben and Erin, and is sometimes seen riding trucks on Home Town.

The couple got married on August 15th 2009, with best friend Erin watching on proudly.

As the co-owner of Laurel Mercantile Co, an AirBnb super host and a speaker to Main Street organizations across the U.S, she is clearly a very busy lady. But most importantly, she places her family up there as her first priority.

Lucy and Lottie are her two daughters making up her family-of-four. She moved to Laurel after finishing college, and has remained there ever since.

