HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier have had huge success with their Hometown series. The couple has been renovating in the same place, changing their hometown property by property. Here’s more on the Hometown HGTV location.

From upcycling antiques to reimagining a home’s layout, Erin and Ben are a home renovation duo like no other. They’ve been starring in their own HGTV show since 2016.

In 2023, they’re back with a brand-new series, kicking off on December 4 at 8/7c.

ABC via Getty Images

Hometown is back on HGTV

Hometown first launched on HGTV in 2016. In 2023, the show is onto its seventh season.

Erin and Ben returned for a brand-new season on December 4.

The show was renewed for another season made up of 20 episodes after season 6 attracted 26 million viewers per HGTV.

Hometown HGTV location

Ben and Erin have had HGTV viewers falling in love with their hometown since their show began.

They hail from and renovate homes in Laurel, Missippi.

Laurel is a small town in the southern state which was incorpoated in 1882. It has a population of around 17,000 people.

The renovation pros are breathing new life into old properties in their much-loved area.

Ben and Erin live in Laurel

After meeting in college, Ben and Erin have built a family and a buesinss together. They live in Laurel and have two daughters together named Helen and Mae.

In 2018, the Napiers gave HGTV viewers a tour of their hometown beginning with Pearl Diner.

They explained that Pear Diner was a “jewellery store for a million years” but reopened as a soul food go-to.

Ben and Erin also said that Lee’s Coffee and Tea is the “centre of the universe for downtown Laurel.”

Erin explains that Laurel has become a “home good shopping destination.”

There are dumpsters “everywhere” as there are lots of building works going on in the town, as well as many banners, string lights, and murals. Speaking of the dumpesters, Erin said that they are “part of the landscape now” and that they’re “grateful for it” because “it means something exciting and new is coming.”

The Knight Butcher and Sweet Somethings Bakery are also two locations that Ben and Erin say are go-to’s if you’re visiting Laurel.

NO WAY: Ben Napier says his daughter Helen was motivation for dropping 55 pounds

WATCH HOMETOWN ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK