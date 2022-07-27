











Hometown Takeover kicked off with Ben and Erin Napier transforming the city of Wetumpka, Alabama. In 2022, they’re branching out further afield. The husband and wife duo are experts in renovation and have appeared on HGTV’s Home Town since 2016. Ben and Erin started out renovating homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi but now, they’re extending their skills and knowledge all over the USA.

HGTV stars Ben and Erin announced that they were going to broaden their horizons some time ago with Hometown Takeover which launched in 2021. So, let’s take a look at what’s to come from the new season, including where Hometown Takeover will be based in 2022 and who’s starring in this season’s cast…

Hometown Takeover 2022

HGTV renovation show fans will be ecstatic to know that Hometown Takeover is back in 2022.

Ben and Erin transformed the city of Wetumpka in just four months in season 1. They focused on a main street in the town called Company Street.

Residents of the area saw Company Street revitalised into a thriving area for business when it was previously described as “sad” looking.

Speaking on the show, Erin compared Company Street to her hometown’s Magnolia Street.

Ben and Erin take over a new location

HGTV’s Hometown Takeover is back in 2022 with a brand new season in an exciting new location.

Ben and Erin have their work cut out to transform the small town of Fort Morgan in Colorado.

As per People, Ben and Erin are ready to work together on Fort Morgan to “jumpstart its journey to becoming a buzzing hub and a destination for out-of-town visitors”.

Meet the Hometown Takeover 2022 HGTV cast

Joining Erin and Ben to revitalise Fort Morgan is fellow HGTV couple, Dave and Jenny Marrs. Dave and Jenny previously helped out on other projects during season 1 of the show.

Ben, Erin, Dave and Jenny are all set to be co-hosts of Hometown Takeover season 2.

People reports that Hometown Takeover season 2 is set to air in early 2023. The HGTV show “will include six episodes and a still-undisclosed number of makeover projects”.

