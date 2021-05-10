Hot Mess House: Who is Wendell Holland? Furniture firm of HGTV star explored!











Wendell Holland has been helping Erin and Ben Napier on Home Town Takeover, but he usually shares his expertise on Hot Mess House.

The current season of HGTV’s Home Town Takeover has a new face, who some viewers have already recognised from another renovation show.

The furniture expert is best known for starring on Hot Mess House, which is due to come back on our screens this upcoming June.

So, who is Wendell Holland? What is his role on the HGTV shows? We also looked into his furniture company, if you need a new sofa…

Who is Wendell Holland?

Wendell is a furniture designer at Beveun Limited.

He rose to fame after appearing on Survivor in 2018. He managed to win that season and appeared again on Survivor: Winners at War.

Apart from this, Wendell has also appeared on HGTV’s Fix My Fail.

Wendell grew up in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, before going on to study law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Wendell also has a big social media following, with over 45k followers on Instagram. He usually uses his social media space to give fans a glimpse of his furniture designs, while also sharing pictures from his personal life.

His net worth is reportedly estimated to be around $1 million.

Where have we seen Wendell before?

Wendell is best known for appearing on HGTV’s Hot Mess House.

Fans have recently been questioning if the show has been cancelled, but we can confirm that it is due to air a new season in June.

Wendell’s appearance on Home Town Takeover might be a glimpse of the fact that Hot Mess House is making a return to HGTV soon.

Unlike Home Town, Hot Mess House focuses on organizing messy places and letting people have a space they feel relaxed to see.

Recently, he has been helping the Napiers renovate a local barbershop with his own personal touches, which involves reclaimed wood.

Wendell Holland: Furniture firm

Wendell is the owner and furniture designer of Beve Limited.

He leads a team of four who work for the company – which involves handcrafting furniture, and “dreams of taking Beve to new heights“.

The store has a couple of original pieces, which include basketball hoops such as ‘the reclaimed hoop’ for $250, and ‘the cedar hoop’ for £260.

Based in Philadelphia, the custom furniture company mainly specializes in reclaimed wood, and involves team members Joe, Chris, Nasser and Brice.

