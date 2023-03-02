The Flipping El Moussas episodes are set to drop in 2023. For the first time, Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, are venturing into business together.

The new HGTV release is set to hit screens in March as well as a brand new release from Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Haack. Christina is also entering a new chapter of life with her series Christina in the Country.

Tarek and Heather are embarking on life as newlyweds during The Flipping El Moussas, as well as business partners and parents.

When does The Flipping El Moussas start?

The Flipping El Moussas kicks off on HGTV on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The series is being released around a year since Tarek and Christina’s hit show Flip or Flop ended.

Flip or Flop ran from 2013-2022 and even continued after the couple got divorced.

Now, The Flipping El Moussas will see Tarek and Heather in their new chapter of life, juggling co-parenting, welcoming a new baby, getting married, and much more.

The Flipping El Moussas episodes

The Flipping El Moussas starts on March 2 and episodes air weekly on HGTV.

Heather Rae El Moussa also wrote on her Instagram page that the show is set to air on Discovery+, too.

She wrote on February 28: “The Flipping El Moussas airs this Thursday March 2nd at 8PM ET/PT on HGTV & Discovery Plus.”

Deadline reported in June 2022, that the show was greenlit for eight episodes. So, fans can expect to be viewing The Flipping El Moussas until mid-April if it airs every week.

The El Moussas share their life on the show

Tarek El Moussa and his wife’s new HGTV show is set to entertain many people who love to see a home renovation project take place.

However, taking to Instagram, Tarek has said that The Flipping El Moussas isn’t just about flipping houses.

The father-of-three wrote in a post in February:

“The Flipping El Moussas features the biggest, most epic flips I’ve ever done… but it’s so much more than that. It shows my family life in a way that you’ve never seen before. It shows my relationship with my wife and our pregnancy journey. You’ll see behind the scenes of our businesses, family holidays, the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Heather is no stranger to reality TV as she was an original cast member on Netflix show Selling Sunset.

The couple’s new show is set to give fans a glimpse at not only their work life but their relationship as a newly married couple and their exciting journey into parenthood together.

